Birds And Bees Talk // Only 1 QB Has Played Well Against Patriots // David Andrews Calls In – 11/16 (Hour 2)

The Patriots didn’t rule out any players ahead of their upcoming Thursday night game against the Atlanta Falcons. However, they have placed one player on IR. 13 players are listed on the final injury report of the week for the Patriots, all questionable. That includes defensive end Deatrich Wise, who missed Tuesday’s practice due to a non-COVID illness. The other 12 players are running back Brandon Bolden (hip), wide receiver N’Keal Harry (knee), tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder), guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), tackle Trent Brown (calf), linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), Dont’a Hightower (ankle), and Kyle Van Noy (groin), cornerback Jalen Mills (forearm), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), and punter Jake Bailey (right knee).
Comments / 0