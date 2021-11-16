Silvertips edge Winterhawks in OT

WHL HOCKEY: Visiting Everett prevails over Portland 3-2 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Hunter Campbell scored from in close off a feed from Alex Swetlikoff to give the visiting Everett Silvertips a 3-2 overtime win over the Portland Winterhawks on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Goals from Clay Hanus in the first period and Aiden Litke on a power play early in the third gave Portland a one-goal lead. Swetlikoff tied it 1-1 in the first period and Ronan Seeley at 2-2 in the third period.

Portland goalie Dante Giannuzzi made 38 saves. The Silvertips outshot Portland 41-31.

The Winterhawks are 5-9-1-1 (12 points). Everett is 12-0-0-1 (25 points), its only blemish a shootout loss to Portland.

Tuesday's game was the first of 11 in a row at home for Portland. Next come Friday and Saturday games against Kelowna.

