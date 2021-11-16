ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silvertips edge Winterhawks in OT

By Paul Danzer
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago

WHL HOCKEY: Visiting Everett prevails over Portland 3-2 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Hunter Campbell scored from in close off a feed from Alex Swetlikoff to give the visiting Everett Silvertips a 3-2 overtime win over the Portland Winterhawks on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Goals from Clay Hanus in the first period and Aiden Litke on a power play early in the third gave Portland a one-goal lead. Swetlikoff tied it 1-1 in the first period and Ronan Seeley at 2-2 in the third period.

Portland goalie Dante Giannuzzi made 38 saves. The Silvertips outshot Portland 41-31.

The Winterhawks are 5-9-1-1 (12 points). Everett is 12-0-0-1 (25 points), its only blemish a shootout loss to Portland.

Tuesday's game was the first of 11 in a row at home for Portland. Next come Friday and Saturday games against Kelowna.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

