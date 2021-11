I am proud to be a customer of Service Credit Union. I like supporting businesses that give back to their community. This time of year, with Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s time to feel grateful for what we have and help those that need a hand up. Service Credit Union has been busy packing “Stay Warm” bags according to wmur.com. Volunteers work to pack up things like mittens, hats, scarves, blankets, and anything else that can help keep someone warm when they have nowhere to sleep.

CHARITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO