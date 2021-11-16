2022 New Laws Series, Part 3: AB 361 Conducting Remote Meetings During a Declared Emergency

Preparing an AWIA-Compliant Emergency Response Plan. By now, your water system is likely familiar with America’s Water Infrastructure Act (AWIA) Section 2013, which requires Community Water Systems (CWSs) serving more than 3,300 people to develop or update a Risk and Resilience Assessment (RRA) and Emergency Response Plan (ERP) and certify completion of each to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The graphic below shows the RRA and ERP deadlines, based on system population size, for the current AWIA certification cycle. All RRA deadlines have now passed. If your system, has not certified the RRA, please complete this requirement immediately. If you are a small-sized CWS (serve 3,301 – 49,999 people) that recently completed your RRA, the next step is to develop or update an ERP that incorporates findings of your RRA and certify completion of the ERP to EPA by December 31, 2021.

14 DAYS AGO