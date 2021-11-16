2022 New Laws Series, Part 3: AB 361 Conducting Remote Meetings During a Declared Emergency
By Kristin Withrow
Conducting Remote Meetings During a Declared Emergency in Compliance with the Brown Act as Amended by AB 361. Assembly Bill 361, introduced in February 2021 by Assembly Member Robert Rivas and sponsored by the California Special Districts Association, provides local agencies with the ability to meet remotely during proclaimed state emergencies...
Preparing an AWIA-Compliant Emergency Response Plan. By now, your water system is likely familiar with America’s Water Infrastructure Act (AWIA) Section 2013, which requires Community Water Systems (CWSs) serving more than 3,300 people to develop or update a Risk and Resilience Assessment (RRA) and Emergency Response Plan (ERP) and certify completion of each to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The graphic below shows the RRA and ERP deadlines, based on system population size, for the current AWIA certification cycle. All RRA deadlines have now passed. If your system, has not certified the RRA, please complete this requirement immediately. If you are a small-sized CWS (serve 3,301 – 49,999 people) that recently completed your RRA, the next step is to develop or update an ERP that incorporates findings of your RRA and certify completion of the ERP to EPA by December 31, 2021.
PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a resolution allowing for continuing remote participation in meetings, in accordance with rules established during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 4-0 decision, with Mayor Steve Hofbauer absent, came with little Council discussion and no response from members of the public, unlike the Nov....
Weaverville resident Jack Nordlund sent a letter to the Board of Supervisors and spoke at the most recent board meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 2, requesting that the county declaration of emergency for COVID-19 be pulled from the consent agenda and be opened for public discussion. Nordlund had previously made the request over a year ago in May 2020. He said he had also tried to bring the letter in-person to the board then as well, but it had been closed to in-person appearances.
The head of the Vermont Senate is raising the alarm about growing COVID-19 cases. Democratic Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint made the statement Thursday after the state recorded nearly 600 new cases — the highest number to date. Balint calls the situation “unacceptable” and says “the administration’s plan is not working.”
NATCHEZ, Miss. (Nov. 15) – Adams County supervisors today voted to end the county’s COVID state of emergency Nov. 30 as more people are vaccinated and fewer sickened by the disease that’s plagued the world since March 2020. “I’m looking at the numbers and they’re going down. People are doing...
A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
Dana Bash tried to keep up and fact check Virginia’s Republican Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears as the newly elected official spread Covid misinformation on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.
Bash turned the conversation to Covid vaccines, asking Sears why she opposes Virginia schools mandating the Covid vaccine when they already require vaccines for other common diseases, including polio, measles and chicken pox.
“So why is it OK to mandate childhood vaccines in Virginia for so many diseases, but not Covid?” Bash asked.
“If the purpose of the Covid vaccine is to prevent us from getting Covid, why is it those who...
The US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has suspended its enforcement of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private workers. Citing a recent order by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit that granted a motion to stay the vaccine mandate, OSHA announced...
Just days after Attorney General Jeff Landry led a 12-state coalition challenging the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) over their rule mandating COVID-19 vaccines on healthcare workers, Judge Terry Doughty has issued an expedited briefing schedule on the case. “Biden’s Jab or Job policy is unconstitutional and immoral....
A federal judge has ordered two Colorado lawyers who filed a lawsuit late last year challenging the 2020 election results to pay nearly $187,000 to defray the legal fees of groups they sued, arguing that the hefty penalty was proper to deter others from using frivolous suits to undermine the democratic system.
The mayor of an upstate New York city that saw violent protests last year has declared a state of emergency over an uptick in violent crime after a record number of homicides this year. Mayor Lovely Warren announced her executive order on Friday, with less than a month left in...
WASHINGTON — The most complete look yet at the ongoing work of President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court commission showed its continuing interest in imposing terms limits on justices, while also noting “profound disagreement among commissioners” over whether court expansion would be wise. Before a public meeting Friday, the bipartisan panel...
The Metropolitan Water District Board of Directors declared a drought emergency on Nov. 10, 2021, calling on local water suppliers to implement all conservation measures possible to reduce usage. FOX 11's Bob DeCastro reports.
Chairwoman Cupid to Allow COVID Declaration of Emergency to Expire. Cobb’s County Manager will also lift the mask mandate in county buildings. “Although the transmission levels of COVID-19 are still considered high, Public Health officials say they are declining along with the number of newly reported cases and the test positivity rate,” Chairwoman Cupid said. “One of my biggest concerns was the effect on our local hospitals, but WellStar reports low levels of COVID cases and they recently transitioned to “green” status, meaning that beds are vacant and visitors are again allowed in the hospital.”
LOS ANGELES - The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a regional drought emergency Tuesday amid most of the state being hit with extreme drought conditions. The resolution, which was adopted by the directors of Southern California's regional water wholesaler MWD, calls on local water suppliers to implement all...
During their Nov. 9 meeting, Bethel City Council will again consider a series of COVID-19 emergency ordinances. They’ll also consider whether to dip into the city budget to cover legal fees. Plus, the police department wants to auction off vehicles. COVID-19 Emergency Ordinances. Up for renewal during the meeting is...
At their first meeting since the recall election, the Student Government Association made new senate appointments and considered revisions to the association’s election code. The meeting took place only in a virtual format, the first regular session only done virtually since the beginning of the semester. After an internal memo...
