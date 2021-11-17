49ers Face a Unique Challenge in Matchup With the Jaguars

The Colts’ pass-rush has been inconsistent at best, and anemic at worst this season, and the loss of Tyquan Lewis only aggravated the issue. Pressure from the edges seems to just disappear every other quarter, DeForest Buckner is double or even triple-teamed on a regular basis, and the Colts don’t like using Grover Stewart so much as a pass rusher. Matt Eberflus will certainly be hoping that both Kwity Paye and Taylor Stallworth can follow up their amazing games against the Jets facing off against a decent offensive line. The Jags have been a solid team in pass protection, which is key for their rookie quarterback. If the Colts manage to pressure Lawrence consistently, then the Jags offense will collapse.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO