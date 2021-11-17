Water grant

Aged, lead water lines will be replaced throughout Edgeworth and surrounding communities, thanks to funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority. The $250,905 low-interest loan and $394,095 grant will help replace pipes in community homes throughout the area, and no raise in service fees is expected, according to Christine Hurni, business manager of the municipal authority of Edgeworth.
Brainerd’s historic water tower is one step closer to getting a new roof. Committee members working to preserve the tower are awaiting final approval from the Minnesota Historical Society for a grant worth $162,043 to go toward the tower’s new roof. The Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants Program —...
The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust will offer $2 million in grants in the School Water Improvement Grant (SWIG) program. The Wednesday announcement provides $2 million in grants and will expand program eligibility from the pilot round to include private elementary schools, early education programs and non-residential childcare facilities. Applications will be accepted beginning in January 2022.
Riverhead Town is hoping to receive state grant money to cover the bulk of the estimated $13 million needed to connect homes in Manorville and Calverton to the Riverhead Water District, according to Dawn Thomas, the town’s community development director. The Environmental Facilities Corporation, a public benefit corporation, provides partial...
The tower has been spot treated inside, but it has been reported that some rust is going through. Hubbard County received $4.6 million, with some of the funds already earmarked for projects. Applications for funding are due in December. Clif Allen and Tyson Hajicek from Moore Engineering attended the Nov....
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - State grant funding is available to Vermont farmers for capital improvements that benefit water quality. The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program says water quality grants of $5,000 to $40,000 are available to eligible farmers for supporting long-term success by enhancing manure management, reducing runoff and promoting soil health.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Drinking Water Bureau confirms that the Monterey Water Company Water System has met the requirements to lift the boil water advisory that was issued on Oct. 2. Monterey Water Company Water System was required to issue the advisory after bacteriological contamination (E. coli) was confirmed...
CLINTON — Connecticut Water has opened the application process for its 2022 school water bottle filling station grant program. This is the third year of the program, which, in 2021, supplied 13 schools with touch-free drinking water bottle filling stations, according to a press release. “We are finding that now...
Michigan Radio has received a $50,000 grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation to expand the station’s coverage of the Great Lakes and drinking water issues. This is part of Michigan Radio’s participation in the Great Lakes News Collaborative, an effort by four non-profit newsrooms to elevate discussion, amplify the voice of Michigan residents and produce action that protects the region’s waters for future generations. This is the second year of funding that the station has received form the Mott Foundation for this project.
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University is set to receive $36 million in Capital Construction Assistance Project Funding through Senate Bill 52 for infrastructure improvement. Talk of a hydronic water plant began in the 60’s after ASU was expanding and needed a more efficient way to heat and cool the buildings, Director of Facilities, […]
After launching in 2019, the H2Ohio program is continuing to improve water systems in several counties throughout Ohio. $500,000 from the H2Ohio grant funds was given to the county to fund the installation of sanitary sewers, Jerry Rouch, deputy director of Infrastructure Funding for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, or Ohio EPA, said.
As the City of Lytle grows, council discussed how the 1,400 projected homes coming into new city subdivisions will require upping water capacity and sewer soon, to the tune of around $15 million dollars over the next five years. That was just one of many important items discussed at the Lytle City Council meeting this past Monday, November 8. Council addressed one of the more pressing needs for a water line currently in need of repair, and also discussed a law suit that has been filed against the city in Executive Session.
WEEKI WACHEE -- The county will benefit from grants set up to improve water quality, Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Weeki Wachee Springs Park. “This has been a top priority of mine,” the governor said as he announced the $13 million for...
More than $2 million in grants was awarded by the MI Clean Water Plan to assist water supplies in asset management plan developments and distribution system materials defined in Michigan’s Lead and Copper Rule. The grants were issued through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). They...
A leak at Thatcher Lock and Dam has drained the Ouachita River to historically low levels, but David Richardson, manager of Camden Water Utilities, said that rumors of Camden running dangerously low on water are unfounded. A press release issued on Oct. 28 by Camden Mayor Julian Lott stated that...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri could start testing more drinking water for dangerous chemicals. A grant from the Environmental Protection Agency would expand the safety efforts to many rural communities. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will test for a group of chemicals called PFAS. The agency has already tested...
The strife between Lewis County Water-Sewer Districts 2 and 5 continues. Last week, a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge granted District 2 a preliminary injunction barring development in Middle Fork Water and Sewer System — formerly known as Water-Sewer District 5, prior to the county’s acquisition of the system — following disagreement on sewer connection fees.
Water District Challenges Local Waters Alternative. About a month ago I wrote about the Local Waters Alternative to the Lake Powell Pipeline 2.0, a plan that promotes using our local water resources effectively to meet our future growth. The Washington County Water Conservancy District has challenged the plan, and some of their points need to be addressed.
