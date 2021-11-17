Water grant

As the City of Lytle grows, council discussed how the 1,400 projected homes coming into new city subdivisions will require upping water capacity and sewer soon, to the tune of around $15 million dollars over the next five years. That was just one of many important items discussed at the Lytle City Council meeting this past Monday, November 8. Council addressed one of the more pressing needs for a water line currently in need of repair, and also discussed a law suit that has been filed against the city in Executive Session.

