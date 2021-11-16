Xbox Series X Review Update: One Year Later

It's been just over a year since the Xbox Series X|S launched, and for this week's poll, we want to know — have you managed to get one yet?. We asked this same question three months after launch and six months after launch, and the responses have been interesting. Both times, most of you said you'd managed to get your hands on an Xbox Series X, but the next most popular response after that was "no - still trying." Now, we're a year on from the launch of Microsoft's next-gen consoles, and we want to know — those of you who voted "no" before; have you managed to get an Xbox Series X or S yet? Let us know by voting in the poll below, and have a good weekend!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO