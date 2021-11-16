ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Series X Review Update: One Year Later

IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Series X Review Update: One Year Later by Nic Vargas, narrated by Ryan McCaffrey. In the first year of the Xbox Series X, Microsoft has...

za.ign.com

trueachievements.com

Poll: It's been a year since the Xbox Series X|S launched, do you have one yet?

It's been just over a year since the Xbox Series X|S launched, and for this week's poll, we want to know — have you managed to get one yet?. We asked this same question three months after launch and six months after launch, and the responses have been interesting. Both times, most of you said you'd managed to get your hands on an Xbox Series X, but the next most popular response after that was "no - still trying." Now, we're a year on from the launch of Microsoft's next-gen consoles, and we want to know — those of you who voted "no" before; have you managed to get an Xbox Series X or S yet? Let us know by voting in the poll below, and have a good weekend!
TheSixthAxis

Xbox Series X|S – The One Year Review

One year ago today, the new generation of console gaming started with the release of the Xbox Series X and S. One hyper-powered games console paired with a lower-end sibling, both looking to roll forward a lot of the positive moves that Microsoft had made over the previous five years.
GamesRadar+

Five moments that defined the first year of Xbox Series X

It's been a busy (and expensive) console launch year for Xbox and although independent stats show PS5 ahead in sales, Microsoft has claimed the Series X is its fastest selling console ever. The machine has seen some excellent games, with Psychonauts 2, Tetris Effect Connected, and Yakuza Like a Dragon propping up old favourites Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, and Gears 5, all of which were updated and optimized for the new machine. A smattering of decent multiplatform releases added to the mix – but were these the real stories of the console's first year?
purexbox.com

Reaction: Looking Back At An Excellent First Year For The Xbox Series X|S

Can you believe that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were first released a year ago today?! It seems like only yesterday we were guessing the prices, release date and launch titles. But here we are, twelve months later, marking the first birthday of the now current-gen consoles. It's been a rollercoaster of a ride with some hurdles, however it has arguably marked one of the best Xbox launch years to date.
heypoorplayer.com

Forza Horizon 5 Review (Xbox Series X)

Forza Horizon 5 is the rare game that makes me wish I didn’t write about them. Not because of anything negative about the game, but instead because the nature of writing about them means I’m always moving onto something new, and I’m not ready to move on from this wonderful title. I’d rather be playing right now than writing this. This is a wonderful title that anyone who likes racing games needs to play, and even those who aren’t huge fans should try.
thexboxhub.com

Follow the Path of Giants on Xbox One and Series X|S

Fancy taking in an adventure that will have you navigating through icy caverns and over snow covered cliffs? Following in the Path of Giants may just be for you. Available to purchase and download right now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, after previously doing the business on Nintendo Switch, Steam and mobile, Path of Giants from the husband and wife Journey Bound Games team will require you to use teamwork, brains and a whole load of puzzle solving.
gamingideology.com

Surprise Xbox Series X Update Adds Early Free Xbox Download

There’s still a lot in the air, but there’s a chance that Halo Infinite Multiplayer will be available to play on Xbox Series X and Xbox One sooner than expected. One of the highly anticipated launches of the year, Halo Infinite, will feature a paid version with the full campaign and a multiplayer experience that is free to play.
Destructoid

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S can now stream games with Xbox Cloud Gaming

You can stream games to your console with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Many of us are still iffy at best when it comes to cloud-based streaming, but with the right price and circumstances, the convenience factor can lend itself to potentially great experiences. Xbox Cloud Gaming is already up there for me just based on its ease of use and its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. After letting players stream hundreds of Xbox games to a PC or phone, Microsoft has opened up the feature on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. If you’re already a paying subscriber, cloud streaming is no extra cost.
egmnow.com

Maneater update adds ray tracing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Tripwire Interactive is celebrating 5 million Maneater players by releasing a new update for the game that introduces ray tracing for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. This update improves “the realism and appearance of real-time reflections on the surface of water as well as the refractions above when looking up from below,” according to Tripwire. In addition, the update contains quality-of-life and optimization improvements that aim to improve overall stability and performance for all platforms.
gamepur.com

How to play Xbox Series X/S exclusive games on Xbox One

Despite being two radically different consoles, Microsoft is gracious enough to allow Xbox Series X/S titles to be played on Xbox One. Of course, dozens of titles provide Smart Delivery, lending you last-gen and current-gen versions of a game, but this feature won’t be supported for long, and some games have already opted not to include it. Thankfully, Xbox One owners still have another method to play major Xbox Series X/S exclusives; though, there are some requirements to make this work.
egmnow.com

Guardians of the Galaxy update adds ray tracing for PS5 and Xbox Series X

A new update is now available for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy that adds a new graphics option for current-gen consoles. Following the update, players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X can select a new ray tracing option through the Video settings menu. There are also improvements to performance on the base PlayStation 4 and a new option to uncap the framerate when playing the game on Xbox Series S.
thexboxhub.com

Live the life of a Tamarin on Xbox One and Series X|S

November 2019 seems like a lifetime ago, but it was back then when we first heard of Tamarin. Now though, Chameleon Games have released their beautiful 3D adventure onto Xbox. Previously available on PC and PlayStation, Tamarin finally launches on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, giving players the opportunity to take on the role of a titular little Tamarin as they head off into a huge interconnected 3D world – one that is full to the brim with platformaing opportunities and some serious shooting action.
TheSixthAxis

Hunt: Showdown update boosts performance on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Hunt: Showdown has received a new update, improving the game’s performance on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. In short, console users playing the game on newer systems can expect frame rates of up to 60 FPS instead of previously capped 30 FPS. This welcome upgrade arrives alongside a list of...
heypoorplayer.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Review (Xbox Series X)

Some games are really just meant to be played on a PC. Park builders like Jurassic World Evolution 2 are one of them. A game of this nature has so much going on so quickly that trying to tie all of its commands to the relative simplicity of a controller rarely feels natural. This is a game that cries out for a mouse and keyboard and one that I would recommend anyone interested in it with the option to play on a PC grab there. Even outside of that, though, this is a flawed game that has some excellent ideas but also a fair number of issues.
heypoorplayer.com

Battlefield 2042 Review (Xbox Series X)

The latest installment in EA and DICE’s long-running shooter series, Battlefield 2042, aims to take the action in a bold new direction. Leaving behind the historical settings of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, the game transports players to a dystopian near-future world where catastrophic climate change has ravaged the earth and loosely-knit groups of climate refugees known as non-pats duke it out in skirmishes across the globe. It’s a dreary setting, for sure. But it’s perfectly suited for the explosive action that Battlefield 2042 seeks to deliver, pitting more soldiers than ever before against each other as they traverse a broken land, wield sleek near-future weaponry, and even battle it out amid raging storms that now ravage the planet.
