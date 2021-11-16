Xbox Series X Review Update: One Year Later

The latest installment in EA and DICE’s long-running shooter series, Battlefield 2042, aims to take the action in a bold new direction. Leaving behind the historical settings of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, the game transports players to a dystopian near-future world where catastrophic climate change has ravaged the earth and loosely-knit groups of climate refugees known as non-pats duke it out in skirmishes across the globe. It’s a dreary setting, for sure. But it’s perfectly suited for the explosive action that Battlefield 2042 seeks to deliver, pitting more soldiers than ever before against each other as they traverse a broken land, wield sleek near-future weaponry, and even battle it out amid raging storms that now ravage the planet.
