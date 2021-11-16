ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Britain's Tesco Increases Dominance With 12-Week Sales Rise - NielsenIQ

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's largest retailer, was the only one of the country's big four grocers to grow sales in the last 12 weeks, increasing its sector dominance in the run-up to Christmas, data from market researcher NielsenIQ showed on Tuesday. It...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Britain’s SSE to boost green energy investments as profits rise

LONDON (Reuters) - British renewable power generator and network operator SSE (LON:SSE) Plc posted a 30% rise in interim pre-tax profits and increased its spending plans on Wednesday despite a drop in renewable power output. The company turned its focus to renewable power and networks after selling its household energy...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
stockxpo.com

Lowe’s Sales Rise as Retailer Shows Resilience to Inflation

Lowe’s Cos. on Wednesday posted higher quarterly sales, joining a group of large retailers that have extended their pandemic-era growth into autumn despite challenging supply dynamics. The company’s growth shows that consumers have continued to spend heavily on home improvement. Rival Home Depot Inc. posted similarly strong results on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesco#Britain#Christmas#Reuters#Sainsbury#Asda#Morrisons#Nielseniq
kamcity.com

Tesco Bucks Market Decline; Grocery Inflation On The Rise

Latest figures from Kantar show take home grocery sales fell by 1.9% over the 12 weeks to 31 October, although they are still 7.3% higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019. The data suggests that shopping habits established during the crisis are beginning to settle at a new baseline. The general trend towards bigger, less frequent trips to the supermarket seems set to stay with consumers still making 40 million fewer trips per month than they were in 2019.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
sacramentosun.com

Are Britain's Top Universities for Sale

Some of Britain's prestigious colleges - including the ancient universities of Cambridge and Oxford - are being accused of losing their moral compass by accepting donations from what critics say are dubious sources. The University of Oxford, London School of Economics and University College, London, have prompted a firestorm of...
EDUCATION
New York Post

Walmart’s grocery sales are surging amid rising inflation fears

Shoppers are flocking to Walmart as soaring prices for household goods ranging from gas to groceries take an ever-bigger bite out of their wallets. The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer said total revenue grew by 4 percent to $140.5 billion for the quarter ended Oct. 29. Same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — rose 9.2 percent from a year earlier in the US and a whopping 16 percent from the same time in 2019.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Markets
WWD

Tod’s Reports Rise in Year-to-date Sales

Click here to read the full article. Robust sales performance of its e-commerce business, the Roger Vivier brand and the Greater China market drove Tod’s sales higher in the first nine months of 2021. Year-to-date figures in the period showed the company is on track to achieve its full-year targets and turned the page on the pandemic year of 2020 — one that resulted in the absence of tourism shopping and shuttered doors across the globe.More from WWDTod's RTW Spring 2022Tod's Men's Spring 2022Tod's Resort 2022 As strong local sales in core geographic areas offset losses generated by a drastic decline in...
RETAIL
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
Fortune

Dollar Tree is no longer selling its products for $1

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Dollar Tree Inc. will sell a majority of its products for more than $1, edging away from the approach that gave the discount chain its name. After 35 years of selling goods for a buck,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Not a dollar anymore: Most Dollar Tree products to get pricier

(Reuters) -Dollar Tree Inc will start selling most products for $1.25 at all its eponymous stores, in an effort to offset the impact of spiraling freight costs and other pandemic-driven challenges. The retailer said on Tuesday the new price point, which will be fully rolled out by the first quarter...
RETAIL
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Not quite $1: US chain Dollar Tree announces price hike

Inflation has come for Dollar Tree, which for decades lured American shoppers with promises of items costing just a buck, but which said Tuesday it must now raise those prices to $1.25. "The company believes this is the appropriate time to shift away from the constraints of the $1.00 price point in order to continue offering extreme value to customers," the company said in an earnings announcement. "This decision is permanent and is not a reaction to short-term or transitory market conditions." The company plans to complete the 25 percent price hike by next April, amid a wave of inflation that saw US consumer prices jump last month by their highest level in more than three decades.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Dollar Tree Raises Prices to $1.25 As it Feels the Sting of Inflation

Even Dollar Tree isn’t immune to the impact of widespread inflation. The discount chain is implementing permanent price raises across Dollar Tree Plus stores and most Dollar Tree stores. All prices will now start at $1.25 instead of the $1.00 price point which has defined the chain for decades. Dollar Tree plans to roll out the new prices across 2,000 Dollar Tree stores in December, with a goal of reaching all stores by the end of Q1 2022. The retailer first tested Dollar Tree Plus in stores in 2019, offering items priced at $1, $3 and $5. “For 35 years, Dollar Tree has...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Tree Says $1.25 Price Point to Become New Standard

(Bloomberg) -- Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR ). will sell a majority of its products for more than $1, edging away from the approach that gave the discount chain its name. After 35 years of selling goods for a buck, Dollar Tree is boosting its standard price point to $1.25 by the end of April, the company said in a statement Tuesday. While the decision is “not a reaction to short-term or transitory market conditions,” Dollar Tree acknowledged the inflationary environment and said the price boost will help mitigate historically high costs, including freight and distribution expenses, as well as wage increases.
BUSINESS
AFP

EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Brazil, the world's top producer of soy and beef, stands to lose big if the EU goes ahead with the draft law unveiled last week, which would require exporters to show their products are "deforestation-free." The plan "is an affront to national sovereignty, and seeks to lump legal land use together with illegal deforestation, which is already punished under Brazilian environmental law," the Brazilian Soy Producers' Association (Aprosoja) said in a statement. "The European Union needs to understand it is no longer the metropole or owner of the world, and Brazil and South America are no longer its colonies."
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Booking to buy Swedish travel agency Etraveli for $1.83 billion

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG.O) on Tuesday said it would acquire Sweden-based Etraveli Group for about 1.63 billion euros ($1.83 billion), its second major deal this month. Etraveli, currently owned by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, offers search, book and fulfillment services of...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy