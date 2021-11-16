ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Coach K's grandson and star freshman Paolo Banchero face charges related to DWI

By Steve Wiseman - The News, Observer (TNS)
Derrick
 6 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. — Two Duke basketball players face charges in...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

2 of 17 hostages released in Haiti, U.S. missionary group says

Two of the 17 people taken hostage in Haiti last month have been freed, their church organization said Sunday. Both members are "safe" and "in good spirits," according to the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries. No further information, including the identities of those freed or how their release was secured, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, NC
City
Durham, NC
Orange County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Star, NC
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Paolo Banchero

Comments / 0

Community Policy