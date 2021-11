No. 2 Alabama won a low-key nonconference game against New Mexico State 59-3 on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide nevertheless advanced closer to an SEC West title as a result of the action in Week 11. That's because No. 15 Ole Miss knocked off Texas A&M 29-19 to hand the Aggies their third league loss of the season. Because of that result, the only way the Crimson Tide won't play SEC East champion Georgia in the Dec. 4 SEC Championship Game on CBS will be if they lose their final two games of the regular season to Arkansas and Auburn.

