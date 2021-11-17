I miss the sun

When I turned twelve, I moved to a little town in southwest Michigan. Prior to that, I was used to switching schools every two years due to my parents’ work, so when I learned that this little town was the final destination, I was disappointed. I had dreamed my whole life to be able to finally settle down in one place, to not have to get used to a new environment, learn new names and try to navigate the place on my own. However, these weren’t really big issues there. My middle school was just across the street from my high school and my house only a ten-minute walk down the street. My best friend lived two houses down from me, and my other best friend, at the end of our same neighborhood. My dentist was right behind my high school, my bank right in front of it, and my doctor right next to them. My first job was an ice cream place which was a 5-minute drive from my house and a 2-minute walk away from the second job I picked up after I quit the first. The store was the only option for me and my friends to hang out outside the house other than the beach where we could only go in the summer. There is no place I haven’t seen in the eight years I’ve lived there and I’m pretty sure I can name every single person by name and last name.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO