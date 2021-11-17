ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I miss the sun

By Victoria Tan
Michigan Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI walked out of Angell Hall at 5:30 p.m. this past Tuesday; it was dark. The streetlights had already turned on, and the harsh wind blew my hair into my face. I pulled my coat tighter around my body and sighed in annoyance, partially able to see wisps of my breath...

www.michigandaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mirror

Fun in the sun

Charlie Ritchey, 2.5 years old, rides the horse at the Claysburg Community Park playground Tuesday morning. He and his mom, Laura Ritchey, both of East Freedom, took advantage of the day’s mild temperatures to get outside. Mirror photo by Holly Claycomb.
CLAYSBURG, PA
blufftonsun.com

Sun on the Street

Turkey might be the star, but sides are just as tasty. With this feature, we seek to capture a glimpse of what you and your neighbors have to say about a variety of topics, issues, events – and just plain fun questions. You might see us anywhere around town, with...
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

How am I supposed to not miss him?

I brought my middle son to skate night last night. A school event at a local roller skating rink. There was pizza and music and arcade games. Kindergarten through fifth grade. Families. Siblings. So many kids. I laced up his roller blades and watched him be a little boy. Skating...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
romper.com

I Spent Last Christmas With Carmela Soprano And I Miss Her Already

Normally I can’t stand the fall. I hate the frosty, dark mornings that herald the season of holidays and family birthdays where the expectations and financial obligations are high and the desire to delight your children feels more pathological than usual. But this fall is so much better than last...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Music#Weather#Daylight Saving Time#Christmas Lights
Fstoppers

Sun and Sand

Shot this for my commercial portfolio. I used an acrylic tray over sand, and hard directional lighting to imitate a sunny beach. Then I comped in another image I shot of the sky for the reflection.
PHOTOGRAPHY
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SWALLOW THE SUN

Described by the band's creative mastermind Juha Raivio as "a mirror of a deep self-disappointment", "Moonflowers" is an album with sorrow and dismay at its very core. That will not come as a huge surprise to fans of SWALLOW THE SUN, as the Finnish band have long established themselves as the finest exponents of crestfallen heaviness around, with a catalogue full of songs seemingly designed to tear hearts out and stamp on them in majestic slow motion. This one is different, however. It hurts more. Created during lockdown, "Moonflowers" takes Raivio's introspective approach to new levels of agonizing vulnerability, and at times the very real nature of the songwriter's disquiet is genuinely difficult to listen to. But for all its heart-rending rawness, SWALLOW THE SUN's eighth full-length album is also one of their most beautiful.
ROCK MUSIC
Michigan Daily

Finding comfort

When I turned twelve, I moved to a little town in southwest Michigan. Prior to that, I was used to switching schools every two years due to my parents’ work, so when I learned that this little town was the final destination, I was disappointed. I had dreamed my whole life to be able to finally settle down in one place, to not have to get used to a new environment, learn new names and try to navigate the place on my own. However, these weren’t really big issues there. My middle school was just across the street from my high school and my house only a ten-minute walk down the street. My best friend lived two houses down from me, and my other best friend, at the end of our same neighborhood. My dentist was right behind my high school, my bank right in front of it, and my doctor right next to them. My first job was an ice cream place which was a 5-minute drive from my house and a 2-minute walk away from the second job I picked up after I quit the first. The store was the only option for me and my friends to hang out outside the house other than the beach where we could only go in the summer. There is no place I haven’t seen in the eight years I’ve lived there and I’m pretty sure I can name every single person by name and last name.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wmleader.com

Warning signs around Daughtry’s tragic stepdaughter

Musician Chris Daughtry’s late stepdaughter, Hannah Price, appeared to have a turbulent relationship with her boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, even as she struggled for direction in her own life, as evidenced by her social media and at least one recent encounter with the law. Price — who was found dead in...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Sacramento

‘Reminds Me Of Being A Kid’: Imaginarium 360 Lights Up The Night At Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO (CBS 13) – A winter wonderland lighting the night sky is bringing thousands to Cal Expo. It’s called Imaginarium 360 Light Up The Night. The walking light tour showcases over 3 million LEDs from fields of lights, mountains, animals and even a laser show for families to explore. “It reminds me of being a kid and looking at Christmas lights with my grandma and I just love it. I want her to remember it and remember it like I did,” explained Karee Irby. It’s opening day of Imaginarium 360 at Cal Expo. It’s the first major light show since the pandemic, bringing...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Michigan Daily

The problem with being loved

Every once in a while, more than I want, I sit alone in my room with dread — not because I’m tired from getting four hours of sleep the previous night or because I’m stressed from my 10 unwatched lectures that I promised myself I would get through by the end of the day. Quite the opposite actually. Because I spent the day before with my friends. Sitting next to them trying to do homework, but instead talking the entire time. Because I felt wanted. Because with my friends, I feel loved and without them, I feel lost. And sitting alone in my room I realize how much I hate myself for needing that love. How much I desperately crave that feeling of being loved. And how much I am willing to do to experience that love.
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Jill Martin: We're engaged ... again! Why this time around is different

I decided to call. It had been 18 months since I had given the ring back. It had been 18 months since we had spoken. During those months, I was never even tempted to reach out — the thought was just too painful. But then one day, I built up the courage — chutzpah, as my Grammy would say — and I called at 2 p.m. on a Thursday. He picked up.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TODAY.com

Adele misses who she was before becoming a mom. I do, too

I didn't want to be a mom... until I did. I've always known that people change multiple times over, along with their plans, aspirations, beliefs, and points of view. But from time to time, it's a painful shock to the system. I still find myself taken aback by the number of "me"s I've shed to be the person — and the mother — I am today.
CELEBRITIES
Sioux City Journal

Rockers All that Remains, with Tallah, Varials and Miss May I coming to Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- Rockers All That Remains, with Tallah, Varials, and Miss May I, will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third Street, on April 1, 2022. Since the group was founded in 1998, All That Remains have become known for their airtight songcraft, precise metallic instrumentation and stadium-sized hard rock hooks.
MUSIC
Michigan Daily

My guardian angel and me

Roughly a year, one month and four days ago, I lost a guardian angel. This would be my first time battling grief. This angel’s house smelled of cooked meals, sounded like laughter and always felt like love. This angel is my grandmother, a person I wish and pray almost every...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Michigan Daily

One Sunday morning at the Pioneer Woods

I bet you can think of a song from which you can never detach a specific memory. The kind where, every time it comes on, the place you’re currently in blurs, and you’re suddenly in another space, in another time. For me, books have the capacity to bottle up feelings. “Bloom” by The Paper Kites will forever remind me of the novel “The Light Between Oceans,” and “Jolene” by Ray LaMontagne is the faint sound that accompanies any flashback I get to the novel “A Little Life.”
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy