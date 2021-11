If you have a new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro smartphone, there’s a new shortcut that you can use if you want Google Assistant to help you “read” the website you’re currently on. There’s a “Read” option that you’ll see when you open Google Assistant while reading an article so it can read out loud to you all the text on the website you’re currently viewing. The “Read it to me” feature has been available for other Android smartphones for some time now but this shortcut seems to be for Android 12 and maybe Pixel 6 devices for now.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO