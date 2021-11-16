ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49er Five Meet with Team Approximately Every Four Days to Discuss City Matters, Including Confidential Legal Strategy Reports SF Chronicle

santaclaranews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn some stellar reporting this weekend, the San Francisco Chronicle body slammed the 49er Five. Reporters Lance Williams and Ron Kroichick added up the number of meetings the 49ers have had with Anthony Becker, Raj Chahal, Karen Hardy, Suds Jain, and Kevin Park. It’s 57 meetings that they’ve reported on their...

santaclaranews.org

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers foundation releases statement following Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has released a statement following the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. In a statement released following the delivery of a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation pledged to continue working for initiatives that will help the community in which it serves.
MLB
KQED

SF Supervisors Issue Subpoena Into Records Between Parks Nonprofit and City, After Report Finds Lack of Transparency

San Francisco's Board of Supervisors issued a subpoena Thursday to obtain financial records between a parks-supporting nonprofit, the San Francisco Parks Alliance, and the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department. While Parks Alliance raises money to build park infrastructure across the city in a private-public partnership, it's usually primarily interested...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Park
Person
Levi
Person
Jed York
Person
Karen Hardy
SFGate

SF 49ers & Peet’s Coffee team up for exclusive 'Faithful Blend' only available in Northern California (sponsored)

(Ad) After selling out last year, Peet's Coffee is bringing back its "Faithful Blend" celebrating autumn and its longtime partnership with the San Francisco 49ers and their fans. "We’re very pleased that Peet’s is bringing back the extremely popular Faithful Blend, which is now becoming an annual tradition for coffee-drinking...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
santaclaranews.org

Santa Clara City Council Review: 49er Five Reject Former City Attorney Brian Doyle’s Request to Discuss Illegal FIFA Bid, Karen Hardy Can’t Give Any Details of the Bid She Supports

On Tuesday night, the Santa Clara City Council took action on two items related to the FIFA World Cup Bid for 2026. First, they rejected former City Attorney Brian Doyle’s request to agendize a discussion of the legality of the bid. Doyle contends that 49er exec Al Guido is misrepresenting...
SANTA CLARA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch City Council to Hold Special Meeting Tuesday to Discuss Series of Items

On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council announced it will hold a special meeting at 5:00 pm to discuss several items requested by councilmembers. During the meeting, the council will discuss its next steps of the sesquicentennial celebration,Housing Policies and Tenant Protections, Local Purchasing Ordinance, Local Preference for Minority & Women Owned Business Enterprises, Human Rights and Racial Equity Commission and Food Insecurity and Access to Healthy and Affordable Food Options Ad Hoc Committee.
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Legal Ethics#American Football#The City Council
goombastomp.com

Kansas City Confidential: A Methodical Tale of Personal Justice

From across the street in a quiet hotel room, a man (Preston Foster) attentively observes the coming and goings of security guards that transport hundreds of thousands of dollars to and from the bank across the street. A plan is brewing in his mind, a plan that will require the assistance of three pawns, all known criminals. They are: small-time gambler Pete Harris (Jack Elam), cop killer Boyd Kane (Neville Brand), and Tony Romano (a young, mustache-free Lee Van Cleef). Each is invited to the man’s room on separate occasions, presented a plan to steal the doe from the guards and make a getaway. Everyone is to wear masks so that no one participant can rat on any other in the event that things go awry. For the masked convicts themselves, the heist is quick and successful, but a former G.I., flower delivery man Joe Rolfe (John Payne), is intercepted by the police and accused of being one of the parties involved in the crime. Nothing could be further from the truth, and when Joe is eventually released from custody, he plans on getting to the bottom of things, even if it means following the crooks down to Mexico.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy