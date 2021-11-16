ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Allday Returns With New Single, ‘Eyes on The Prize’

Rolling Stone
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like only yesterday that Allday was reinventing himself with the release of the more indie-rock influenced Drinking with My Smoking Friends album, but now, he’s revisited his roots with new single, “Eyes on The Prize”. Released today, “Eyes on The Prize” sees Allday returning to the sort...

au.rollingstone.com




