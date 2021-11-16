Allday Returns With New Single, ‘Eyes on The Prize’

Lil Durk surprised fans by releasing a brand new song entitled “Lion Eyes.”. Clocking in at just a little over two minutes, the track is currently only available on YouTube and hears Durkio touch on the hardships of his life, including violence and the people he’s lost. The rapper is open about his emotions throughout the cut, opening with the hard-hitting line “You off them drugs, you think you macho, you gon’ slide tonight/I know you will, you ain’t gon’ kill if someone die tonight” and following it with bars such as “I know how it feel to lose it all bеcause I lost too much” and “Ain’t do too much when Fredo died, we torched them lighters/I missed the ones that’s now deceased that I knew since the diapers.” At the end of the day, however, Lil Durk pushes on to honor the friends he has lost thanks to his “eye of a lion and heart of a tiger.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO