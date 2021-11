It was perhaps inevitable that 22-year-old Boston Bruins rookie Jack Studnicka was going to be sent back to the minors once Nick Foligno returned to good health. That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday as Studnicka was sent to the Providence Bruins to play this week and the 33-year-old Foligno is expected to return for Thursday night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden. The youngster had a tough night in his final game with the Bruins while playing at the unfamiliar right wing spot and took a tough offensive zone tripping penalty in the third period along with some play along the boards that wasn’t heavy enough for the NHL.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO