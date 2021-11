SMU head coach Sonny Dykes spoke with the media on Saturday after the 48-14 loss to Cincinnati on the road. Here's what he had to say after SMU fell to 8-3 on the season. Opening statement: "Well, certainly not our best performance. Got to give Cincinnati a lot of credit. Thought they lined up and whipped and really whipped us pretty good so when that happens, that's on everybody. We've got to do a better job coaching. Got to do a better job of playing, but again, you've got to give them a lot of credit.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO