Job vacancies are at record levels but black, disabled and older workers can’t find work
Let’s start with the good news on jobs because we could all do with a bit of that with the sun setting at 4pm every day. At least...www.independent.co.uk
True , my mom is retired and decided to go back to work at 69. She worked for an Airline for 30 years and has a Masters degree. She has had 2 interviews, has sent out over 30 Resumes. And my mom can pass for 50.
