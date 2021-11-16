ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Job vacancies are at record levels but black, disabled and older workers can’t find work

Cover picture for the articleLet’s start with the good news on jobs because we could all do with a bit of that with the sun setting at 4pm every day. At least...

Little White Sambo
5d ago

True , my mom is retired and decided to go back to work at 69. She worked for an Airline for 30 years and has a Masters degree. She has had 2 interviews, has sent out over 30 Resumes. And my mom can pass for 50.

WTHR

Workers struggling to find jobs despite reported 'labor shortage'

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a labor shortage in America despite U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers showing millions of Americans trying to find full-time jobs. This comes even as numerous businesses — especially in the restaurant and services industries — say they are unable to find workers to hire. And the offers for flexible hours and pay increases haven't helped.
ECONOMY
WTOP

Many remote workers are also working a 2nd job

Remote work has given many professionals the opportunity to collect two paychecks at a time. A survey of 1,250 U.S. adults working remotely full time by ResumeBuilder.com found 69% have second part-time or even full-time job, with 45% saying the second job is also remote, 32% saying it is an in-person jobs, and 23% saying it is a hybrid schedule.
JOBS
BBC

Workers call the shots as job vacancies boom

Job vacancies hit a fresh record high in October as employers continued to struggle with worker shortages, official figures show. The redundancy rate was also largely unchanged despite the end of the furlough scheme in September, making it even harder to fill empty posts. Employers report having to improve pay...
ECONOMY
Credit Union Times

Great Resignation? Not for Older Workers, Study Finds

You read a lot these days about the so-called Great Resignation, as companies grapple with employees leaving their jobs at abnormally high rates, mainly those in their prime working years. This trend, however, does not necessarily apply to older employees, according to a survey released Monday by the Nationwide Retirement...
ECONOMY
newsandguts.com

American Workers Continue to Say ‘I Quit’ at Record Levels

A staggering 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September, narrowly surpassing the record established in August (4.3 million), according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. Economists believe there are myriad reasons for the “great resignation.” A shortage in child care (and the persistence of school closings) has...
BUSINESS
Springfield News Sun

In tight job market, workers with disabilities finding job success

Dennis Grant, CEO with United Rehabilitation Services, said he has recently seen more people with disabilities that his organization works with having success finding a job. In part, he said this is due to employers changing their perspectives as they think through how to fill jobs. And he hopes this becomes a long-term change in workplace culture even when the labor market changes.
SOCIETY
Business Insider

3 employers who hiked worker pay say they're not suffering from staff shortages. One said she was 'actually a little bit overstaffed' after boosting starting wages to $14 an hour.

Some employers who hiked wages say they're not suffering from staff shortages. A restaurant owner in Manhattan said she raised her starting wage to $25 an hour and is fully staffed. They include a Michigan bar owner who says she pays staff $15 an hour, and a Manhattan restaurant owner...
EDUCATION
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Large number of ‘hidden workers’ can’t get jobs they’re qualified for

Even though we’re in the midst of a huge economic recovery, something is just not clicking. Polls show 57% of Americans think the economy is on the wrong track. Higher gas prices, food prices – all of that is very real. But then I ask myself – OK, $4 gas is bad but would I rather go back to last year? When prices were way lower because we were all under house arrest and didn’t need any gas?
SEATTLE, WA
AOL Corp

Worker shortage: Employers are 'rolling out the red carpet' for job seekers

Evidence of a U.S. worker shortage is popping up from “help wanted” signs in store windows to the record number of Americans — 4.4 million — who quit their jobs in September. Employers are finding that the traditional ways of attracting new employees, like raising pay, aren’t necessarily effective. The...
ECONOMY
Boston

I didn’t look for work during my COVID-related furlough and I’m trying to find a new job. What’s the best way to explain my absence from the workforce? Elaine Varelas guides

Several employees were furloughed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and whether it was for health reasons, family reasons, or other concerns, many did not return. However, with various financial assistance programs ending, people are now returning to the workforce. Elaine Varelas guides on methods for applying even with a gap in your work history.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The State

SC hospitality workers aren’t returning to their old jobs, but they aren’t unemployed either

It’s hard to find anywhere in Myrtle Beach, or even much of South Carolina, that doesn’t have a restaurant with a “help wanted” sign hanging in the window. Yet, the hospitality industry — restaurants, entertainment venues, hotels and the like — lost 100 jobs last month, according to the state labor department. It might not sound like a lot, but even that minor loss, rather than a gain, is meaningful. On top of that stat, while some businesses have closed, experts believe that the loss of those jobs likely isn’t due to layoffs, but rather, many workers have just quit.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Forbes

The New World Of Work: Pros And Cons For Older Workers

When you put together a cadre of experts on aging, ageism and the future of work for free-ranging conversations on those hot-button issues, the atmosphere begins to crackle and spark. Possibilities and hope emerge. That's what happened at Age@Work: The New Revolution, two provocative events I was fortunate to be...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Computer Weekly

Technology spending reaches record levels, fuelling jobs boom

The number of organisations planning to boost their investments in technology and hire new staff has reached record levels, a survey of technology leaders has revealed. Planned spending on information technology reached its highest levels for a decade as companies invested in business transformation projects. The trend continues an acceleration...
TECHNOLOGY

