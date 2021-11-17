How to: Friendsgiving

After their first successful collaboration last summer, online plant boutique and design consulting firm PLNTR is once again partnering with the Southwest art space Culture House to host a Friendsgiving themed market. As Caitlin Tuttle, PLNTR’s co-founder and art director, explains, the goal of the event is to bring people together. “We’re going with the Thanksgiving theme because we want to highlight supporting the community.” Taking place outside at Culture House’s Avant Garden, the dog-friendly market (complete with a doggy photo booth!) will feature local vendors such as Underground Goods, Chocolate City Rocks, and Love, and Lori Michelle, as well as live music performances by Bassapella and Venray. Food, including Mola Empanada, and drinks will be available for purchase. The daylong pop-up will also offer two DIY candle-making classes at 1 and 3 p.m., as well as a demo on how to cook Friendsgiving side dishes with published chef Jonathan Bardzik from 2 to 4 p.m. (Classes require advanced registration.) But the community support extends beyond the market, which is also partnering with Ward 6 Mutual Aid to raise funds for Serve Your City while also collecting winter coats for local distribution. “While the event itself is free, we strongly encourage donations for [the] winter coat drive, be it a cash donation or a very gently used coat,” says Tuttle. “This whole event, at the end of the day, is supporting the community by providing a little bit of warmth during the winter season and supporting small businesses that make this city so fantastic.” The market runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Culture House, 700 Delaware Ave. SW. plntr.co. Free-$65.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 DAYS AGO