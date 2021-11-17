ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

How to: Friendsgiving

By Staff Editorial
thebutlercollegian.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriendsgiving has been an ever-growing tradition where groups of friends all get together and enjoy “Thanksgiving,” before or after the actual holiday. Thanksgiving, especially to college students, is marked by a break from school or work, with many people traveling home to see family. Friendsgiving has become a way for people...

thebutlercollegian.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#A Family Thanksgiving#Cooking A Turkey
Elite Daily

12 Traditions To Start With Your Friends This Friendsgiving And Continue Forever

When you have a crew of besties around, going around the table and saying what you're most thankful for is easy. Your squad is basically the family you choose, which is why hosting Friendsgiving to celebrate how blessed you are with all of your friends around can be so fun and wholesome. If you can't make it home for the official Thanksgiving holiday, relying on Friendsgiving is the second best thing. However, the best of both worlds features both: a pre-Thanksgiving feast with your besties and another on Turkey Day with your family. No matter when or where you celebrate, it’s always a good time to start some new Friendsgiving traditions that you'll want to continue forever with your pals.
CELEBRATIONS
ABC News

Make these easy veggie sides the star of friendsgiving and Thanksgiving

Side dishes can be, without a doubt, the stars of the Thanksgiving dinner table, and this year, it's time to break tradition and trade up for something new. From a plethora of potatoes to roasted, glazed vegetables, the variety of ingredients you can use to transform your sides into inventive, delicious dishes are plentiful.
RECIPES
Elite Daily

These Friendsgiving Ice Creams Feature Flavors Like Turkey And Cranberry Sauce

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means it’s time dive into some turkey, cranberries, and mashed potatoes. But now there’s a whole new way to enjoy your fave fall flavors. You can put a chilly twist on your Turkey Day meal with Salt & Straw’s new Friendsgiving series, which features five classic Thanksgiving dishes in ice cream form. If you’re ready to try out bold flavor combos like a turkey and cranberry sauce ice cream, here’s where to buy Salt & Straw’s Friendsgiving ice cream.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Elite Daily

These Friendsgiving Themes Will Make Your Celebration So Special

Friendsgiving is a fun and wholesome way to spend time with the people who aren’t officially your family but are definitely your people. It’s a day to celebrate with your besties and remember just how thankful you all are for each other. But if you’ve been doing traditional Friendsgivings for a while now, or maybe just want to throw a particularly special one for the first time, you can get creative by enjoying these Friendsgiving theme ideas that are stuffed with Instagrammable joy.
CELEBRATIONS
ABC News

Friendsgiving recipes from sides to a spin on traditional turkey

Turkey Day comes down to a trifecta of three F's: food, family and friends. And while all three are important, setting a menu of easy recipes should also add two more important F's -- flavorful and fun. The editorial team of chefs and contributors at Food52 locked in an array...
RECIPES
Elite Daily

13 Friendsgiving Party Ideas That Are Simple And Instagram-Perfect

Whether or not you celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, there's no reason not to have a special night dedicated to your amazing friendships and the people who make them possible. Friendsgiving is a relatively new tradition, and the world is loving it. Not only is it a time to gather for one heck of a delicious meal with your besties, but it's an ample opportunity to throw the holiday party of the year that your friends will not soon forget. It’s time to pull out all the stops with decor, food, and games.
RECIPES
Thrillist

The Ideal Dish To Bring To Friendsgiving, Depending on Your Vibe

Figuring out what to bring to Friendsgiving can feel like a lot of pressure: You don't want to spend hours over the stove, but bringing store-bought rolls also feels like a cop-out. It's not that the perfect Friendsgiving dish doesn't exist — it's just that it's different for everyone. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
WATE

The best budget Christmas gifts for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget Christmas gift for your wife is best? It’s almost the holiday season — the time of year we try to overlook the state of the world and focus on celebrating the ones we love. No matter how much we want to spoil our […]
RELATIONSHIPS
foodservicedirector.com

Chartwells Higher Ed to host Friendsgiving celebration

Chartwells Higher Ed is hosting a Friendsgiving meal at its 300 affiliated colleges nationwide. The Nov. 18 event is part of Chartwells Higher Ed’s yearlong Joy-Ful campaign, which is aimed at engaging students and creating community as they return to campus for in-person learning. Each school will serve a traditional...
SOCIETY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Unity releases two CBD-infused cocktail recipes, just in time for Friendsgiving

Wow the crowd at Friendsgiving with light and refreshing cocktails by UNITY. Their line of low sugar, low calorie hemp beverages make awesome mixers for your favorite fall beverages. This year, the brand came up with a Mezcal-arita recipe featuring their Blood Orange Hibiscus, as well as a Whiskey Sour that showcases their Ginger Lemonade.
DRINKS
Elite Daily

Try These Schitt’s Creek-Inspired Friendsgiving Recipes For A Rose Family Feast

With Thanksgiving coming up, it’s time to start planning your Friendsgiving festivities with a glass of Moira Rose’s fruit wine in hand. While Thanksgiving is typically reserved for family traditions, Friendsgiving is a chance for you and your Schitt’s Creek-loving besties to make some new ones by gathering, eating delicious food, and having tons of fun inspired by the Rose family. If you and your friends are all big fans, you could even switch up the menu with some Friendsgiving food ideas inspired by Schitt’s Creek.
RECIPES
Washington City Paper

City Lights: A Little Warmth at Friendsgiving Market

After their first successful collaboration last summer, online plant boutique and design consulting firm PLNTR is once again partnering with the Southwest art space Culture House to host a Friendsgiving themed market. As Caitlin Tuttle, PLNTR’s co-founder and art director, explains, the goal of the event is to bring people together. “We’re going with the Thanksgiving theme because we want to highlight supporting the community.” Taking place outside at Culture House’s Avant Garden, the dog-friendly market (complete with a doggy photo booth!) will feature local vendors such as Underground Goods, Chocolate City Rocks, and Love, and Lori Michelle, as well as live music performances by Bassapella and Venray. Food, including Mola Empanada, and drinks will be available for purchase. The daylong pop-up will also offer two DIY candle-making classes at 1 and 3 p.m., as well as a demo on how to cook Friendsgiving side dishes with published chef Jonathan Bardzik from 2 to 4 p.m. (Classes require advanced registration.) But the community support extends beyond the market, which is also partnering with Ward 6 Mutual Aid to raise funds for Serve Your City while also collecting winter coats for local distribution. “While the event itself is free, we strongly encourage donations for [the] winter coat drive, be it a cash donation or a very gently used coat,” says Tuttle. “This whole event, at the end of the day, is supporting the community by providing a little bit of warmth during the winter season and supporting small businesses that make this city so fantastic.” The market runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Culture House, 700 Delaware Ave. SW. plntr.co. Free-$65.
WASHINGTON, DC
Elite Daily

9 Recipes For Your College Friendsgiving That Are Easy But Impressive AF

Nestled right in between Halloween and the holidays is one of the most underrated months of the year: November. Not only are there the post-spooky season candy sales to enjoy, but there’s also Thanksgiving, and then, of course, there's Friendsgiving. What's not to love about getting together with your best friends and stuffing yourselves with all the turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie you can handle? Of course, a Friendsgiving meal is a little harder to pull off in reality, especially when you’re trying to host a Turkey Day meal in a college dorm. Luckily, these college Friendsgiving recipes make it so easy to whip up a delicious but stress-free meal with your dorm besties.
RECIPES
hunker.com

This Lush Friendsgiving Tablescape Is a Photo-Worthy Win

When you go to a dinner party, what's the one thing you snap a picture of? Besides silly selfies with friends or getting everyone together for a group photo, grabbing a pic of the dinner table is a must — and at the most well-decorated parties, you know it's not just the food that catches your eye.
LIFESTYLE
thezoereport.com

The One Decor Piece That Transformed My Friendsgiving Last Year

At the risk of sounding hokey — or worse — cliché, the holidays have always evoked a sense of magic for me. There’s something about that altered state of reality for a few months that’s punctuated by chunky sweaters, dinner parties, nostalgic tunes, and atmospheric decor that deeply resonates with my personality. Last year, I hosted my first ever Friendsgiving and was enthusiastic about the task of setting this type of mood for my guests. The cheeseboard was a great opener, sure, and the festive pre-dinner glass of bubbly and game of football in the park also worked well, but the element that cemented the magic for the entire affair was a small, unexpected Friendsgiving decor piece: a candlestick (a few, to be specific).
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy