Portugal played out a sedate 0-0 draw against Ireland in their latest World Cup qualifier, and their star Cristiano Ronaldo took to his official social media account to post a motivational message to his country’s fans who were disappointed by the result. The point earned by Portugal helped them move to the top of the group, but they still haven’t done enough to guarantee their qualification into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO