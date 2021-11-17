ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

A Black Doctor for Better Health

portlandobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that in Black communities African Americans have not received the same level of medical care as whites, and suffer accordingly. Black women face a much higher risk of dying from pregnancy complications than white women, for example, with maternal mortality rates of 41.7 per 100,000 live births, compared...

portlandobserver.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
communityvoiceks.com

Black Health Matters Declares #BlackHealthStartsHere at Fall Health Summit

Persistent inequities in access to health care, gaps in health insurance coverage and higher rates of adverse socioeconomic conditions have led to poorer health outcomes among Africans. How can these challenges be met and addressed?. On Saturday, November 13th, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Black Health Matters...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dallas News

A Black doctor at UT Southwestern speaks out on health care’s racial bias: ‘Our hands are not clean’

Different people get different health care, and that can vary by race, gender and more. And it can make a big difference in outcomes. Dr. Quinn Capers, an interventional cardiologist at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, has long studied racial disparities and bias, especially among doctors and nurses. He likes to explain the concepts by starting with his own specialty.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Health
SHAPE

The Mental Health Cost of Being a Black Woman In America

You've likely heard the phrase "strong Black woman." It's often been used as an ode to the power and resiliency of Black women. But how did they gain this title? As a Black woman, I'd say that perhaps it's because we've historically had to face unprecedented hurdles and burdens, and on the surface, we've done it with poise and grace, leaving others marveling at our abilities to "do it all."
MENTAL HEALTH
Boston

Being a doctor is hard enough. Being a Black woman doctor is its own challenge.

"I think one of the biases is around credentials and capabilities ... We tend to be overqualified often, but people don’t see those credentials and capabilities." Becoming a doctor is difficult enough, considering the dedication and years of schooling required. But for Black women, the road is that much harder, according to one doctor and Harvard professor.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrietta Lacks
EatThis

Most Common Health Problems After Age 70, Say Doctors

As we get older, we get wiser, but, health-wise, we also get more complex. Over the years, life accentuates our differences. Look at 100 20-year-olds and most are similar in health. But 100 70-year-olds will have many differences. Your genes, the environment where you live, your economic situation, your education, your behavior—particularly exercise, nutrition, smoking, alcohol, and drugs—all of these factors affect your health and the likelihood of developing diseases in your 70s and beyond.
HEALTH
AFP

Covid significantly raises risk of stillbirth: US study

The risk of stillbirth is about twice as high for women with Covid compared to those without, and grew to about quadruple during the period when the Delta variant became dominant, a large US government study said Friday. The analysis, carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was based on more than 1.2 million deliveries between March 2020 and September 2021 from a large US hospital database. Overall, stillbirths were highly rare, accounting for 0.65 percent or 8,154 deliveries. But, after using statistical methods to account for the effect of other variables that might bias the result, stillbirths were 1.47 times more common among Covid-positive mothers pre-Delta, 4.04 times higher after, and 1.90 times higher overall.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Women#Community Health#Health Disparities#Black Americans#African Americans#Howard University#Nxne
theexaminernews.com

Columbia Doctors Children’s Health Expands Clinical Space in White Plains

Columbia Doctors Children’s Health has launched new specialties and expanded clinical care facilities at its 15 North Broadway, White Plains location. This collaborative project with NewYork-Presbyterian provides access to pediatric specialists in 14 care areas within a 5,000-square-foot, family-friendly space complete with additional clinical rooms, spacious waiting areas, dedicated echocardiography spaces, an expanded allergy practice, and all with a sensitivity to post-COVID best practices. Patients can now receive top-tier treatment across pediatric specialties including Allergy, Cardiology, Genetics, Gastroenterology, Surgery and more. The facility is designed to be more welcoming and accommodating for young patients, as well as their parents and caregivers.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs19news

UVA Health doctors discuss administering doses of pediatric vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System gave an update on its work administering the pediatric dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those five to 11 years old. As of Friday, UVA Health has administered 750 pediatric doses with another 450 appointments scheduled for Saturday.
HEALTH
pymnts

CareCredit CEO: Better Patient Billing Improves Doctor-Patient Loyalty

Soaring healthcare costs are enough to make you feel ill — or worse, stop you from seeking care altogether. In its brief, 2021 and Beyond, the American Medical Association (AMA) stated that 30% of insured U.S. adults found it hard to meet their health insurance deductibles and premiums, adding that approximately half of them “reported they or a family member delayed or skipped needed healthcare or dental care in the past year due to cost.”
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa Health Care doctor discusses advancements in heart surgery

The new poll comes as UAW members will vote Wednesday on a third tentative agreement with John Deere. Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election. If former President Trump were to be in an election against President Biden today, Iowa voters would support the Republican. That's according to a new poll.
HEALTH SERVICES
San Angelo LIVE!

Doctors & Nurses at Hendrick Health Could be Fired Because of Covid Vaccine Mandate

ABILENE, TX –– As vaccine mandates continue to impact industries across the United States, the healthcare industry is fast approaching the first deadline for employees to receive the first Covid-19 vaccine. In Abilene, Hendrick Health will also be required to comply with the rules set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Shannon Medical Center made a similar announcement on Thursday. Local media obtained an email sent to all employees that detail the vaccine requirements. According to the hospital, employees must submit proof of immunization to Employee Wellness before…
ABILENE, TX
EatThis

Health Habits You Should Never Do After 50, According to Doctors

Aging is inevitable and yet it's hard to admit it's happening. Inside, you feel like you're 24 years old still—wanting to make the most of life, maybe even more so now that you know there are more years behind you than ahead of you. And yet—no one told your body. It's not the same as it used to be. And acknowledging this can save your life. You just need to change a few habits. "Asking how you're going to achieve a dietary, fitness, material, or spiritual goal is unlikely to yield the result you seek," advises Strauss Zelnick, author of Becoming Ageless. "Instead, start by asking yourself a far more important question. It's one I asked myself years ago: 'What do I want?' That answer will drive every decision you make. It will also make the 'how' easier to pinpoint and, eventually, accomplish." Read on to learn about habits you should never do after age 50—Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy