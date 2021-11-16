No. 7 Stanford women sink visiting Portland

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Scores and breaking news from the local college basketball scene.

TUESDAY, NOV. 16

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Stanford 77, Portland 55 — The Pilots (2-1) were within 10 points late in the third quarter against the No. 7-ranked Cardinal (2-1), but the defending national champions had too much firepower.

Stanford scored 30 points off of 32 Portland turnovers and had a 22-2 margin in second-chance points.

Beaverton native Cameron Brink led Stanford with 21 points. Haley Jones had a triple-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, Lexie Hull made six of Stanford's 19 steals.

Alex Fowler led Portland with 13 points, Maisie Burnham scored 12 and Haylee Andrews 11. Lucy Cochran, last week's West Coast Conference player of the week, had eight points, six rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and four steals.

MONDAY, NOV. 15

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Tulsa 64, Oregon State 58 — In a game at Tulsa that featured 20 lead changes, the Golden Hurricane (2-1) held off a Beavers rally. Maurie Calloo scored a career-high 20 points and Rodrigue Andela 10 points and eight rebounds for the Beavers (1-2).

Oregon State returns home Thursday to host Samford.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.