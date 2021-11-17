Journalist Maria Ressa reflects on Nobel Peace Prize win

This week on the first edition of the DTNS Science News Monthly. Science correspondent Dr. Niki Ackermans covered who won the Nobel prizes in science, as well as the winners of the IgNobel prizes. She also talked about the first planet located outside our galaxy and new research about what goes in a whale and what comes out the other side. She also discusses the latest work in brain mapping and goes over the topics covered in the Daily Tech Headlines’ Sunday Science Supplement. She ends the show with a COVID update and a fun story about space tacos. You can find her at @AckermansNicole on twitter and submit your stories for next month’s news!

SCIENCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO