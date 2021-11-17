ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California to Benefit from EV Infrastructure

By Jessica Shea Choksey
homenewshere.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Energy Commission (CEC) has approved a $1.4 billion plan, focusing on the state's goal to build and expand infrastructure for electric vehicle (EV) charging and hydrogen fueling. The three-year funding initiative comes on the heels of President Joe Biden signing a one trillion-dollar federal infrastructure bill into law one...

Opinion: 5 Ways Rural Drivers Benefit From EVs

Despite being presented as the ideal vehicle for “urbanites and city dwellers who don’t drive long distances,” it’s actually rural drivers who stand to benefit the most from making the switch to an electric vehicle (EV). And that’s often true regardless of what state they live in or what type of vehicle they currently drive. And, while it’s true that rural communities across the country have their own cultures and characteristics, common themes like longer driving distances, larger vehicles, and a number of shared socio-economic factors all contribute to a potential benefit from vehicle electrification.
electricvehiclesresearch.com

EV Charging Infrastructure the Key to Powering Future Mobility

Electric vehicles (EVs) have the potential to reshape the transportation sector globally, drastically cutting carbon emissions and clearing the way for significant climate progress. Despite the roaring success of EVs, adequate charging infrastructure is lagging behind. Many EV owners charge their cars at home using a wall-mounted charger. This arrangement works for most current owners because the average EV use is well within the range of today's EVs. However, two major difficulties arise. First, for drivers who live in apartments or do not have a driveway, parking garages are rarely equipped with charging infrastructure, and installing such infrastructure may be cost-prohibitive for building managers. Second, an expanded charging infrastructure is needed for EVs to make long-distance trips that require multiple stops for charging. When it comes to longer trips, EV owners can experience "range anxiety," the fear that the car will run out of power before reaching a suitable (and functioning) charging station. Hence, building a robust public "fuelling" network of charging stations is the key to a successful EV market. At home, followed by the workplace, remains the most favorable location for EV charging. This means that the market for public charging stations is in DC fast charging targeted at on-the-go, cross-country (long-range) driving, and in emergencies.
ngtnews.com

Shoals Technologies, SKYCHARGER Expand EV Charging Infrastructure

Shoals Technologies Group Inc., a provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, has been selected by SKYCHARGER as part of their EV charging infrastructure offering. SKYCHARGER placed a purchase order for Fuel by Shoals eMobility solutions to cover the 2022 pipeline, with first shipments beginning in Q4 2021. This product selection will reduce capital costs and significantly speed deployment time frames of its EV infrastructure projects across the U.S.
ABC4

Utah to receive billions in funding from new Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4)- The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) released details on how the new infrastructure law will affect Utah and how the state will benefit from it. According to details released in a statement from the department, Utah received an overall C+ on its infrastructure report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers […]
freightwaves.com

Net Zero Carbon: Infrastructure and EVs, baby!

TLDR: Unpacking climate provisions in the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act and uncovering who will be using the planned 500,000 chargers nationwide. It’s understandable if many of you are bullish carbon nerds like myself and spent the past two weeks with eyes peeled for updates from climate negotiations at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. It’s probably not understandable to the remaining majority of the population so let’s bring the climate conversation closer to home and focus on keeping the wheels turning and the lights on here in the U.S.
ihsmarkit.com

US Infrastructure Bill's EV Charger Funding

Infrastructure Bill's EV Charger Funding a Good Start, but More Funding Likely to be Needed to Meet Growing Demand. IHS Markit expects US infrastructure bill to supplement only 66 percent of required US EV charger growth through 2026. Today President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill....
electrek.co

How much does it cost to charge a Tesla?

When thinking about a future electric vehicle purchase like a Tesla, your first thought might be, “how much does a Tesla cost?” Well, we’ve already covered that for you. If you’re like many people and are new to the world of electric vehicles, your next question might be, “how much does it cost to charge a Tesla?”
Woonsocket Call

Rivian, Infrastructure Bill & EV ETFs in Focus

Though EV sales are a very small part of the overall market, they have been increasing at a much faster pace. Many analysts expect this trend to continue as battery costs continue to rapidly decline.
Wired

Cars Are Going Electric. What Happens to the Used Batteries?

Now the automaker was expanding the recall to all 141,000 Bolts sold worldwide since 2017. Fixing them would be a massive operation. Unlike the toaster-oven-sized lead-acid batteries inside most gas-powered vehicles, the lithium-ion battery pack inside the Bolt runs the full wheelbase of the car and weighs 960 pounds. It contains hundreds of battery cells that are delicate and finicky. When taken apart for repairs, they can be dangerous, and incorrect handling can lead to noxious fumes and fires.
