It’s probably safe to say the current generation Ford Escape / Kuga didn’t have the smoothest market launch, especially when it comes to the plug-in hybrid version. The automaker had to delay the production start of the PHEV due to quality issues it had to resolve with the supplier. Once it was finally launched, the Kuga became one of the best-selling plug-in hybrids in Europe. A refresh of the model will likely boost the demand and a facelift of the duo is coming relatively soon.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO