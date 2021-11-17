ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bangkok Airways plunges to steep net loss after airport lease termination

By In association with CFM
Flight Global.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBangkok Airways significantly widened its net loss for the three months to 30 September, as it took on a hefty charge for the termination of an airport lease agreement. In its third-quarter results, the carrier posted a net loss of nearly Bt7 billion ($213 million),...

www.flightglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Popular Airline Will Cut All Flights to 2 Major Airports, Starting Jan. 4

Air travel is finally picking back up again after the COVID pandemic effectively halted most passengers' travel plans. But now travelers are facing new challenges, including canceled flights. Both Southwest and American Airlines each made nearly 2,000 last-minute flight cancellations in the last few months, stranding people in airports across the country. And it's no longer just certain flights getting cut because of weather and staffing shortages: Many airlines are taking this time to restructure their service on a larger scale, pulling entire flight routes from cities. In fact, one popular airline just announced that it is permanently cutting all of its flights to two of the biggest airports in the U.S. soon. Read on to find out if your travel could be affected next year.
NEWARK, NJ
Flight Global.com

Canada’s Air Transat and WestJet launch transatlantic codeshares

Canada’s second- and third-largest passenger carriers, WestJet and Air Transat, have entered into a codeshare agreement for transatlantic travel. The airlines say on 19 November that customers can now book travel to Europe involving both companies on a single ticket, which will enable them to also seamlessly check bags to final destinations.
WORLD
Flight Global.com

Dubai air show reinforces pandemic recovery themes among airlines

Organisers and visitors alike will be hoping that the biennial Dubai air show has bookended the worst of the Covid-19 crisis, proving the maxim that ‘timing is everything’. There were certainly strong indications of better times ahead at this week’s event, which featured a packed exhibition hall and static display,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Spokesman-Review

Spokane International Airport lands lease deal with new aviation service center

Spokane International Airport is getting a new tenant. The Spokane Airport Board on Thursday authorized a lease agreement with Marathon FBO Partners GEG, LLC – a subsidiary of the Florida-based aviation investment company SAR Trilogy Management – to establish Aero Center Spokane, a full service fixed-base operator. Aero Center Spokane’s...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangkok Airways#Samui Airport
Flight Global.com

New Canadian low-cost carrier Lynx Air set to launch in early 2022

A new Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier called Lynx Air is set to launch flight operations the first quarter of 2022. The Calgary-headquartered company was formerly called Enerjet, which offered charter flights servicing Canada’s oil and gas industry. The carrier says on 16 November that it changed its name, appointed its management...
WORLD
Flight Global.com

United to reboot Singapore services; hints at SIA codeshares

United Airlines will restart non-stop flights to Singapore in January under the city state’s Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme, as it hints at more codeshares with Singapore Airlines. The four-times-weekly VTL service from San Francisco will be operated with Boeing 787-9s from 9 January, says United. The airline formerly operated...
WORLD
Flight Global.com

Jet2 braced for winter losses but summer 2022 reflects customer confidence

UK budget leisure carrier Jet2’s operating loss for the first half reached £170 million ($229 million), and the company is bracing for further losses in the second as it heads into the winter season. Net loss for the six months to 30 September 2021 reached £163 million. But Jet2’s liquidity...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
GlobeSt.com

Medical Net Lease Makes Its Bones with Investors

Single-tenant medical net lease is looking very healthy. Cap rates for the subsector, involving properties from $2 million to $8 million, dropped 55 basis points year over year to 5.95% in Q3 of 2021, according to a new report from the Boulder Group. The overall net lease group also saw a cap rate compression, but of 23 basis points.
RETAIL
Flight Global.com

Copa to restore entire network in 2022

Copa Holdings, parent of Panama’s Copa Airlines, expects to restore the carrier’s full network next year as more countries discard coronavirus-driven travel restrictions and vaccination rates across Latin America inspire customers to travel. The Panama City-based airline says on 17 November that revenue during the 2021 third quarter was $445...
INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

Cathay says cash breakeven imminent, flags ‘substantial’ full-year loss

Cathay Pacific warns that its full-year loss will be “substantial”, despite “a considerable improvement” in its second-half earnings for 2021. In an update about its October traffic, the beleaguered carrier also disclosed that it is “close to operating cash breakeven” for the four-months to 31 October, as efforts to manage costs continue.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Flight Global.com

Dubai luxury hotel firm Five to take VIP A220 from Comlux

Dubai-based hotel and resort group Five is acquiring an Airbus A220 business jet from Switzerland’s Comlux Group. The twinjet – branded as the ACJ TwoTwenty – will be fitted with a VIP cabin interior specified by Five from January next year, and will enter into service with the company in 2023.
INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

Upbeat Emirates boss sees no structural change to travel demand

Emirates Airline president Tim Clark does not expect there to be any structural change to travel demand, citing the strong take-up from passengers in the markets it has so far been able restores services to since the pandemic. In recently disclosing six-month results up to 30 September 2021, the Gulf...
TRAVEL
Flight Global.com

South Korean LCCs see Q3 revenue uplift, though loss-making streak continues

Two South Korean low-cost carriers — T’way Air and Jeju Air — widened their third-quarter operating losses, despite reporting an uptick in revenue. They cited a rise in coronavirus infections in the country during the July-September quarter, among the reasons for their poorer performance. Meanwhile, compatriot Jin Air managed to...
MARKETS
Flight Global.com

SIA shows off new regional business, economy class for 737 Max 8

Singapore Airlines has revealed the interior of its new Boeing 737 Max 8, with 154 seats divided between business and economy class. The new business class cabin features 10 lie-flat seats in a 4-2-4 staggered configuration. The pair of second row seats – which SIA dubs the ‘throne’ – feature extra privacy and additional workspace for executives travelling alone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Dominican Republic aviation regulator approves 30 routes for AraJet

The civil aviation regulator of the Dominican Republic has approved 30 routes for DW Dominican Wings SA, which will fly under the new brand name AraJet, formerly Flycana, as the first low-cost carrier based in that country. The Dominican Junta de Aviacion Civil (JAC) said on 10 November that it...
WORLD
Benzinga

Splash Beverage Shares Plunge As Q3 Loss Widens

Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 308% year-on-year, to $2.8 million. The company attributed the revenue growth to all brands in its portfolio, with particular strength coming from Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco. The gross profit increased 138.4% Y/Y to $0.82 million with a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy