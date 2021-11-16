Baby Girl Sofia Marie Zamora

A New York funeral home has been sued for $88m after a family was told they placed the wrong person in their mother’s plot.The family of 87-year-old Sadie Williams said they had warned the Joseph A Slinger-Hasgill Funeral Home on Long Island of a mix-up before the burial, but were assured that the body they were shown was their mother.“I said, ‘Those aren’t my mother’s nails. Her burn mark is not on her arm,’” Salimah Lee told CBS New York.“I said, ‘Mum has a mole.’ I just kept picking out different things. He stood at the top of the...

LAW ・ 2 DAYS AGO