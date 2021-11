The global cell lysis market was valued at US$ 2,715.1 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6 % over the forecast period (2017–2025). Cell lysis is used for protein extraction, it further has various applications. It is used in protein labelling and enzyme engineering. Moreover, cell-lysis is also vital to study protein-protein interaction, which aids in the growth of cell lysis market. Market players in the global cell lysis market are investing in research and development to launch improved products that are used in cell lysis procedure. Furthermore, growing demand of cell-based therapy for treatment of cancer is likely to propel growth of the cell lysis market. For instance, in 2017, Zymo Research Corp collaborated with Bertin Technologies to create real-time sample lysis step to carry out in one minute.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO