🚨 Trainer Steven 'Breadman' Edwards on recent 💥David Benavidez 🆚 Kyrone Davis & Crawford 🆚 Porter 🏆🥊

By TBV
thaboxingvoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly-respected trainer Steven ‘Breadman’ Edwards gives his expert opinion on recent & upcoming fights #StevenEdwards #KyroneDavis...

thaboxingvoice.com

SPORTbible

'Scariest Man On The Planet' Martyn Ford Will Finally Fight 'Iranian Hulk' In London Next Year

It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Crawford vs Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout. Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Terence Crawford: Let's Not Say What Happened When Porter Sparred With Benavidez

Terence Crawford smiled mischievously upon responding to Shawn Porter’s comments about Crawford’s fight against Jose Benavidez Jr. Two days before Crawford addressed the media during a virtual press conference Friday, Porter noted that a then-unbeaten Benavidez gave Crawford the most difficult fight of the undefeated three-division champion’s career. Crawford dropped and stopped Benavidez during the 12th round of their WBO welterweight title fight in October 2018, but the 6-feet Benavidez troubled Crawford at times with his size, length and skill at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, Crawford’s hometown.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Benavidez
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
MANCHESTER, NH
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis sparring Shawn Porter for Pitbull Cruz and Terence Crawford fight

By Jeff Aronow: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is putting in the hard work sparring with Shawn Porter this week for their respective fights against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The former IBF/WBC welterweight champion Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) is finishing up his training and getting help from Gervonta (25-0,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

War! - Watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford, who is known for being one of the top pound-for-pound boxers for quite some time now, took on Shawn Porter on Saturday night. The WBO welterweight title was on the line, and Crawford was naturally the huge favorite in the contest, coming in at betting odds of around -700. It didn’t look like it during the fight though, as it was a close and entertaining back and forth affair.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Google Plus#Boxing#Combat#Stevenedwards#Crawfordporter Join#Tbv#Thaboxingvoice Audio
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis – live results

By Mark Eisner: Former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs) bludgeoned the tough replacement opponent Kyrone Davis (16-3-1, 6 KOs) in batting him until his corner pulled the plug in the seventh round on Saturday night in their clash on Showtime at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
3kingsboxing.com

David Benavidez Scores Critical Knockout Over Kyrone Davis!

David Benavidez preserves his spot in line to fight Canelo Alvarez. Fulfilling the prophecies of most of boxing’s would-be psychics, super middleweight fighter David “Red Flag” Benavidez (24-0, 21 KO’s) prevailed in his latest in-ring contest. Following seven rounds of fun, albeit one-sided, action, Benavidez managed to stop New Jersey born boxer Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis (16-2-1, 6 KO’s).
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter – Live results

Crawford knocked Porter down twice in the tenth round and surprisingly, Shawn’s corner halted the fight. The bout was halted officially at 1:21 of round 10. Esquiva Falcao (29-0, 20 defeated Patrice Volny (16-1, 10 KOs) by a six round technical decision in an IBF middleweight title eliminator. Falcao suffered a bad cut in round six when bumped heads with Volny. The fight then went to the scorecards and Falcao came out on top by the scores 58-57, 58-56, and 58-56 for Volny. With the win, Falcao is now the mandatory challenger for IBF 160-lb champion Gennady Golovkin.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Video: Bob Arum Talks Crawford-Porter, Fury-Whyte, Lopez-Davis, More

(Video by Ryan Burton) - The longtime WBO welterweight king and pound-for-pound star, Terence Crawford, finally has the super fight he craves. Enter Shawn Porter, the two-time champion who has fought most of this generation’s elite welterweights. Crawford and Porter will fight Saturday, Nov. 20 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Benavidez vs. Davis this Saturday on Showtime

Unbeaten Two-Time Super Middleweight World Champion David Benavídez Takes on Kyrone Davis in SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING Main Event on Telecast Beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Benavídez was originally scheduled to face former world champion Jose Uzcátegui, who was forced to withdraw due to a failed pre-fight drug test.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

New opponent, same goal for David Benavidez

Unbeaten former two-time WBC super middleweight titleholder David Benavidez will continue his quest to become a champion again when he faces late substitute Kyrone Davis at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday. Benavidez, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at 168-pounds, is looking forward to his home-coming...
PHOENIX, AZ
Boxing Scene

David Benavidez-Kyrone Davis, Jose Benavidez Jr.-Francisco Torres Weigh-In Results

Neither David Benavidez nor his older brother, Jose Benavidez Jr., had any issues making weight Friday afternoon for their hometown fights Saturday night in Phoenix. David Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) stepped on the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission’s scale at 169 pounds, one above the super middleweight maximum of 168. Benavidez didn’t need to come in at 168 pounds or less because his fight with Kyrone Davis is not a title eliminator.
COMBAT SPORTS
Cheddar News

Religion of Sports CEO on 'Man in the Arena: Tom Brady' Doc and Why Sports Matter

Ameeth Sankaran, CEO of the emmy-winning media company Religion of Sports, joined Cheddar to talk about the "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady" docuseries that premiered on ESPN+ earlier this week. Sankaran noted Brady and former NFL star Michael Strahan as co-founders and discussed the origin of the company and its goal to tell stories about sports figures beyond their roles on the court or field.
NFL
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Benavidez Stops Davis!

By Ken Hissner: At the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona, over Showtime, Tom Brown (TGB Promotions) and Sampson Lewkowicz (Sampson Boxing) presented in the Main Event former WBC World Super Middleweight champion David “El Bandera Roja Red Flag” Benavidez stopped Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis in seven rounds. In the co-feature...
PHOENIX, AZ
abc17news.com

David Benavídez stops Kyrone Davis with TKO in 7th round

PHOENIX (AP) — David Benavídez stopped Kyrone Davis with a TKO in the seventh round of a super middleweight fight to remain unbeaten. Benavídez (25-0, 22 KOs), fighting in his hometown of Phoenix for the first time in six years, battered Davis throughout the fight, but couldn’t knock him down. The fight was stopped at 48 seconds of the seventh when Davis’ trainer, Stephen Edwards, threw in the towel. The 27-year-old Davis (16-3-1) had signed on to the fight just two weeks earlier. In the co-main event, Jose Benavídez Jr. (27-1-1), David’s older brother by five years, returned after a three-year layoff to fight Emanuel Torres (17-3-1) to a majority draw. One judge scored it 96-94 for Benavídez, and the other two each had it 95-95.
PHOENIX, AZ

