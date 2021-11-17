🚨 Trainer Steven 'Breadman' Edwards on recent 💥David Benavidez 🆚 Kyrone Davis & Crawford 🆚 Porter 🏆🥊

Terence Crawford, who is known for being one of the top pound-for-pound boxers for quite some time now, took on Shawn Porter on Saturday night. The WBO welterweight title was on the line, and Crawford was naturally the huge favorite in the contest, coming in at betting odds of around -700. It didn’t look like it during the fight though, as it was a close and entertaining back and forth affair.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO