ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Steel Assault Review

By Brian Theisen
gamecritics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH Tough, but do-able boss fights. LOW The grappling hook can’t be used for attacking. WTF Seriously, why can’t the grappling hook harm enemies!?. A tyrant has taken over a post-apocalyptic United States. Small bands of resisters are fighting back, and Taro Takahashi has answered the call to end the dictator’s...

gamecritics.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamecritics.com

Flynn: Son Of Crimson Video Review

HIGH Well-crafted combat and puzzle-platforming. LOW The required wall-climbing mechanics. WTF Mushroom dust granting elemental powers. Hi everyone! Eugene Sax here with another review from Gamecritics.com. Ages ago, a war raged between two parallel worlds — Rosantica, and a dark version known as the Scourge. A war separated the realms...
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Xuan Yuan Sword 7 Video Review

HIGH A beautiful world showcasing a tech-fantasy China. LOW Punishing combat and unexplained mechanics. WTF Everyone is ok with this talking bird calling himself King?. Hi everyone! Eugene Sax here with another review from GameCritics.com. Near the end of the Han Dynasty in China, a powerful prime minster suspended the...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure Review

Sound familiar? This is not Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep’s first rodeo. Way back in 2013, it was released as DLC for Borderlands 2. We’re going to go out on a limb and say it was the best of the many expansions for Borderlands 2 which was, itself, the best game in the Borderlands series. So, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep is the tastiest cherry on top of peak-Borderlands pudding.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Game#Game Play#Action Game#Game Gear#Steel Assault Review#2d
Inverse

New technology could enable humans to travel at 7 million MPH

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thewestsidegazette.com

VIDEO: Ruling The Skies? Astonishment As Russian Fighter Pilots Use Slide Rules In Mach 2 Jets

In the tense skies over Central Europe, where Russian and U.S. planes patrol opposite sides of the Belarus–Poland border, Russian military video shows their pilots using slide rules — raising the risk of accidental collisions or other midair tragedies. Slide rules, which perform multiplication and division, and can calculate different...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

We’re deep into November now, and we all know what that means – Black Friday is truly here. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it’s back in actual shops with aplomb.When the shopping event officially begins this Friday, we’ll start to see deals and discounts land across a huge range of product categories, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will remain hugely popular choices this year, and while we expect interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch will also be a highlight...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Variety

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ Review: A Z-Grade Reboot

Popular genre franchises never truly die; they’re always primed to rise from the grave in mutated modernized forms. Thus, following six feature films headlined by Milla Jovovich (and often spearheaded by director Paul W.S. Anderson), Capcom’s zombie video games get new big-screen life with “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” a reboot that does away with its signature leading lady and aims for a more faithful adaptation of its interactive source material. That tack proves to be . Throw in chintzy CGI effects, and the theatrical prognosis for this undead saga appears dire. Combining characters and premises from the Capcom series’...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy