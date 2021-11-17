ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antiques Marketplace Is A Four-Story Antique Shop In Connecticut That's Almost Too Good To Be True

By Lisa Sammons
 4 days ago

Who doesn’t love a visit to some good thrift stores or antique shops in Connecticut? There’s something about the thrill of digging through old items in search of treasure. Maybe you like the mix-and-match eclecticism of picking up vintage items to decorate your home . Or maybe you like that it’s better for the environment to purchase used goods. Whatever your reason, there are certainly more than enough antique shops in Connecticut to satisfy your cravings ! One of the very best in the area is Antiques Marketplace in Putnam. It’s huge and it takes several hours to get through the whole thing!

This magical four-story shop has 25,000 square feet of antiques. With more than 300 vendors, you can find just about anything here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsbg7_0cz8IfQI00
Jacob Blanck/Google Maps

Looking for items to add to a collection? Or maybe you want to redecorate your house? Need artwork? They've got it all here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ED5gt_0cz8IfQI00
Antiques Marketplace/Facebook

This is definitely a place you'll want at least a few hours to explore, so make sure you have time to walk around before making the drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRGAa_0cz8IfQI00
Antiques Marketplace/Facebook

And don't even think about coming here not intending to buy anything! "Just here to browse" will quickly turn into walking out with handfuls of purchases!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hZxY_0cz8IfQI00
Antiques Marketplace/Facebook

There's typically quite a few vendors with various holiday decorations for sale. Vintage decorations are so quaintly charming, and you won't look like every other cookie cutter house, that's for sure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RgMs_0cz8IfQI00
Antiques Marketplace/Facebook

You can also pick up plenty of retro clothing. Jewelry fans will be delighted, as there's usually tons for sale here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVBaM_0cz8IfQI00
Antiques Marketplace/Facebook

Music or book fan? Antiques Marketplace has plenty to paw through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6YJ5_0cz8IfQI00
Antiques Marketplace/Facebook

This is one of the most delightful (and biggest!) antique shops in Connecticut and you're certain to have a fun afternoon of exploring. The merchandise changes weekly, so there's always something new to see!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ei70c_0cz8IfQI00
Richard English/Google Maps

For more information about Antiques Marketplace, check out their Facebook .

The post Antiques Marketplace Is A Four-Story Antique Shop In Connecticut That’s Almost Too Good To Be True appeared first on Only In Your State .

