Antiques Marketplace Is A Four-Story Antique Shop In Connecticut That’s Almost Too Good To Be True

When it comes to Connecticut, most of the festivals, restaurants, and stores tend to be focused on a few small areas. New Haven, Hartford, Bridgeport: for better or worse, these are the places people think of when they think of Connecticut. The eastern portion of the state tends to be more rural, filled with pastoral farmland. It’s actually one of the least urbanized parts of the Northeast Corridor. The northeast corner of Connecticut is so uneventful that it’s nicknamed the Quiet Corner. If you haven’t spent much time there, we’ll forgive you if you dismiss it as boring. Sure, it lacks the glamor and conveniences of larger cities, but there’s a lot to do in Connecticut’s Quiet Corner! Check out some of our favorite stops.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO