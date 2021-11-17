Antiques Marketplace Is A Four-Story Antique Shop In Connecticut That’s Almost Too Good To Be True
Who doesn’t love a visit to some good thrift stores or antique shops in Connecticut? There’s something about the thrill of digging through old items in search of treasure. Maybe you like the mix-and-match eclecticism of picking up vintage items to decorate your home . Or maybe you like that it’s better for the environment to purchase used goods. Whatever your reason, there are certainly more than enough antique shops in Connecticut to satisfy your cravings ! One of the very best in the area is Antiques Marketplace in Putnam. It’s huge and it takes several hours to get through the whole thing!
This magical four-story shop has 25,000 square feet of antiques. With more than 300 vendors, you can find just about anything here.
Looking for items to add to a collection? Or maybe you want to redecorate your house? Need artwork? They've got it all here!
This is definitely a place you'll want at least a few hours to explore, so make sure you have time to walk around before making the drive.
And don't even think about coming here not intending to buy anything! "Just here to browse" will quickly turn into walking out with handfuls of purchases!
There's typically quite a few vendors with various holiday decorations for sale. Vintage decorations are so quaintly charming, and you won't look like every other cookie cutter house, that's for sure.
You can also pick up plenty of retro clothing. Jewelry fans will be delighted, as there's usually tons for sale here.
Music or book fan? Antiques Marketplace has plenty to paw through.
This is one of the most delightful (and biggest!) antique shops in Connecticut and you're certain to have a fun afternoon of exploring. The merchandise changes weekly, so there's always something new to see!
For more information about Antiques Marketplace, check out their Facebook .
