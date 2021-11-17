ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Hayes, Cam Atkinson lead Flyers to 2-1 win over Flames

PHILADELPHIA — In his first home game after coming off of injured reserve on Nov. 13,...

Injured Ryan Ellis, Kevin Hayes nearing returns to the Flyers lineup

When Ryan Ellis and Kevin Hayes joined their Flyers teammates for practice Tuesday, they both shook things up a little. Hayes, returning from sports hernia surgery, was sporting a freshly shaven jaw, making it hard to recognize him at first. He joined the penalty kill on a four-on-three drill and cycled in on the fourth line, playing with a mix of Nate Thompson, Nic Aubé-Kubel, Patrick Brown, and Zack MacEwen.
Flyers provide updates on Ryan Ellis, Kevin Hayes

The Flyers were back on the ice in Voorhees ahead of their matchup with the Lightning on Wednesday. It was full participation from all of those involved, included two important names. Ryan Ellis and Kevin Hayes both took part in practice and appeared to be full participants. Hayes swapped out...
FLYERS CARTER HART SAVES 33 AND CAM PUTS OUT FLAMES IN OT!

Cam Atkinson scored 45 seconds into overtime and Carter Hart made 33 saves to lift the Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames. Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers. Oliver Kylington scored for the Flames, who have lost six of eight. Jacob Markström had 41 saves in Calgary’s fourth game of a seven-game trip.
Cam Atkinson
Flyers Notebook: Kevin Hayes provides an emotional lift

PHILADELPHIA — In his second game back after a challenging abdominal injury, Kevin Hayes gave the Flyers an emotional lift in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Calgary Flames. Just three months after the death of his brother, former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, Kevin scored at 4:37 of the second period to force a 1-1 tie, then immediately paused to point to the sky in tribute.
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Work Overtime, Win 2-1

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Calgary Flames in overtime, 2-1, at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night. It was a feisty, fast-paced game especially over the second and third periods.The Flyers then prevailed early in OT with Cam Atkinson scoring the game winner. Calgary defenseman Oliver Kylington (3rd goal...
What we learned from the Flyers 2-1 win over the Capitals

We’re back, and back on track folks! After a tough showing against the Penguins on Thursday (where they did still manage to pick up a point, we should note), the Flyers were back at it again last night against the Capitals, and they brought a pretty positive showing. Picking up the lead in the second period with goals from Derick Brassard and Sean Couturier, they were able to hold onto that for the rest of the game. It wasn’t without a bit of drama, as the Capitals really surged in the third, but the Flyers were able to weather the storm. Not too bad indeed.
Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 2-1 Win Over the Flames

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames in overtime by a score of 2-1. Once again, the Maple Leafs hung in there and, almost in the last minute of the third period – well, with about seven minutes – Ondrej Kase was able to tip in a William Nylander shot to tie the game.
Matthews scores overtime winner to give Maple Leafs a 2-1 win over Flames

TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored at 2:32 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night. William Nylander added a goal and an assist for Toronto (9-5-1). Jack Campbell made 30 stops for the Leafs, who have won seven of their last eight. Oliver...
