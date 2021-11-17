Atkinson's OT goal lifts Flyers over Flames 2-1

We’re back, and back on track folks! After a tough showing against the Penguins on Thursday (where they did still manage to pick up a point, we should note), the Flyers were back at it again last night against the Capitals, and they brought a pretty positive showing. Picking up the lead in the second period with goals from Derick Brassard and Sean Couturier, they were able to hold onto that for the rest of the game. It wasn’t without a bit of drama, as the Capitals really surged in the third, but the Flyers were able to weather the storm.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO