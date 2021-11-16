ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTEC: Technology Dashboard For November

Seekingalpha.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI evaluate valuation and quality metrics relative to 11-year historical averages. This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in technology and communication services. It may also serve as a top-down analysis of some technology ETFs, whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics. Shortcut....

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) CEO Ron Nersesian on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jason Kary - VP, Treasurer and IR. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Keysight Technologies Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Katherine, and I’ll be your lead operator today. After the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today’s call is being recorded today, Monday, November 22, 2021 at 1:30 Pacific Time.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc.'s (QUISF) CEO Mike Reinhart on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:QUISF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 22, 2021 4:30 PM ET. Good afternoon. And welcome to Quisitive Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us for today’s call are Quisitive’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Reinhart; and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Murphy. Following the remarks, we will open the call to your questions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 1.10% to $337.25 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.50% to 15,775.14. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $47.08 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Snowflake, CrowdStrike join software selloff in Zoom's wake

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) were among the software stocks caught up in a broad selloff, Tuesday, as several companies in the cloud and data analysis sectors retreated in the wake of big losses from Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). Heading toward the market close, Snowflake (SNOW) and...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.21% higher to $3,580.04 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.17% to 4,690.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $193.04 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Must-Buy Stocks to Tap Nasdaq Composite's Impressive Rally

Wall Street continues its dream run for 2021, with just six weeks left this year. Although the rally is broad-based, market participants are surprised with the performance of Nasdaq Composite. The tech-heavy index had an astonishing rally in the pandemic-ridden 2020. However, in the beginning of 2021, several economists and financial experts were skeptical about Nasdaq Composite due to the stretched valuation of the technology sector.
STOCKS
Stocks
Stocks
Economy
Economy
Markets
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

MIND Technology surges on Q3 operational update; expects ~$10M backlog

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) is trading 16.43% after-hours after the firm released its Q3 preliminary results. For the quarter ended October 31, 2021, the company expects to report revenue from the sale of marine technology products of ~$8.3M, up ~23% sequentially over the second quarter of the current fiscal year and ~28% over the third quarter of the previous year.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Annual Performance Report On My 4-Stock 'A-List' Tech Portfolio

It's been two years since I unveiled my "A-List Technology Portfolio" on Seeking Alpha. It is my strategy to outperform broad technology ETFs that typically hold too many companies. In November of 2019 Seeking Alpha published the first article on my "A-List" Technology Portfolio. At that time, it was a...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Largest cryptocurrencies rise as Ethereum rallies

All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Ethereum (ETHUSD) seeing the biggest change, rising 5.98% to $4,322.43. Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) rose 5.63% to 23 cents, while Uniswap (UNIUSD) rallied 4.68% to $22.03.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

These Stocks Look Like Solid Choices for 2022

When choosing what stocks to purchase in 2022, you’ll want to consider their price and market behavior. How much did the stock initially sell for and has it maintained its value during its lifespan? You might also want to consider who owns and operates the company you’re interested in to see if your values align.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 stocks to look at as market rotates away from tech winners

Wall Street appears to be shifting out of winning technology stocks into parts of the market that have lagged, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. The "Mad Money" host detailed a strategy for investors to play the rotation that includes buying companies such as Morgan Stanley. "I'd rather find companies that...
STOCKS
Avoid NVent Electric PLC

Avoid NVent Electric PLC

I was probably too cautious in December of last year when I recommended investors take their 40% gains and run. The past nine months have been quite good. In the eleven months or so since I wrote my bearish piece on nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT), the shares are up a whopping 64% against a gain of ~26% for the S&P 500. I’ve done well on my shares and short puts on this company in the past, but sold last December. Perhaps the fact that I missed out on these great returns is an indication that I should not tinker with my portfolio as frequently. I’ll review my decision. This thought prompted me to take another run at this company to see if it’s worth buying back in or not. I’ll try to make that determination by looking at the updated financial statement, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Bill.com: Beware Of An Impending Correction

The past two years have seen boom times for tech stocks, particularly small and mid-cap tech stocks that have emphasized growth at all costs. Bill.com (BILL), a payments and receivables software platform that automates backend finance processes for small businesses without sophisticated finance departments, has been a major beneficiary of this trend. Even defying the fact that many of its small-business customers were hit hard during the pandemic last year, Bill.com kept powering higher, and even in 2021 the stock is up by more than ~2x.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

How To Invest In NFTs: 3 Steps

NFTs are bought and sold through an NFT marketplace built specifically to handle the blockchain transaction. NFTs can cost anywhere from a few dollars to millions of dollars for a digital asset thanks to the scarcity model. To buy NFTs, you must have a cryptocurrency and seek out a purchase through an investment marketplace.
STOCKS
cryptocoin.news

The CryptoCoin.News Dashboard Is Live With Real-Time Market Data

We are thrilled to announce the launch of CryptoCoin.News Dashboard. CryptoCoin.News has joined hands with Coingecko and Glassnode to route relevant, accurate information from the cryptocurrency market. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a novice, the one-stop station has all the right set of data to empower you in making on-time market decisions.
MARKETS

