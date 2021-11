The first pink slip has been handed out. Just 12 games into the 2021-22 NHL season, Jeremy Colliton was sent packing after the Blackhawks started with a disastrous 1-9-2 record. Yep, one win. It's a bit of a shocker after the team spent the offseason trading for some high-caliber guys such as Seth Jones and 2021 Vezina Trophy winner Marc-André Fleury. But things obviously have not gone as planned and it was becoming more and more obvious a change was needed.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO