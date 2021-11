UFC featherweight Sean Woodson called himself and Max Holloway the UFC’s two best boxers following their big wins at UFC Vegas 42. Woodson finished Collin Anglin in the first round via TKO with body shots in what was the best performance of his UFC career to date. As for Holloway, he defeated Yair Rodriguez by unanimous decision in an incredible performance in the main event. In both fights, each of the winners showed off their boxing skills. Woodson showed major improvements with his hands as he picked apart Anglin and then finished him with punches to the body, while we all know that Holloway is one of the best boxers in the business. As far as Woodson goes, though, not only are they both talented at boxing, they are the two best boxers in the UFC.

