BUCKHANNON — The time to pack your shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child’s collection and distribution is finally here—National Collection Week is Nov. 15-22, 2021. According to Samaritan’s Purse, the program’s founding international relief organization, President Franklin Graham received a call from a man in England back in 1993, asking if he’d be willing to fill shoeboxes with gifts for children in war-torn Bosnia. Graham agreed, but then put off his assistance since Christmas was months away. As the story goes, he forgot about the promise until he received a call back around Thanksgiving inquiring about the gifts.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO