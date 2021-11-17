ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavs’ Evan Mobley To Miss 2-4 Weeks

By Sports Grid
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Cavaliers center Evan Mobley will miss two to four weeks with a...

www.chatsports.com

ClutchPoints

WATCH: Cavs rookie Evan Mobley goes full LeBron James on epic chase-down block on Jayson Tatum

Cavs fans everywhere fondly remember that epic LeBron James chase-down block on Andre Iguodala during the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. Cavs rookie Evan Mobley is well aware of that historic moment and on Saturday against the Boston Celtics, the highly-touted 20-year-old submitted his own version of LeBron’s epic play.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Evan Mobley ascends to top spot in latest Kia Rookie Ladder

Ah, yes, the basketball gods have spoken! The 2021-2022 Kia NBA Rookie Ladder has seen three different players in the top spot after three weeks. However, they finally got it right this go-round, albeit in a biased way in this sense. In the Ladder’s third week, the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ Evan Mobley has leap-frogged ahead of Scottie Barnes to secure the top spot. Honestly, it was only a matter of time before this happened. Mobley has simply been too good.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Cavs Notes: Rubio, Mobley, Sexton, Garland

Ricky Rubio enjoyed perhaps the best game of his NBA career on Sunday in a win over the Knicks, racking up a career-high 37 points and eight 3-pointers to go along with 10 assists. After the game, however, the veteran Cavaliers point guard was eager to praise one of his young teammates, as Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com details.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Evan Mobley-Jarrett Allen duo is starting to mesh on offense

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ big duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen has had a profound impact on the team’s defense. With their length, rim protection, intelligence as rotators, and with Mobley’s switchability, and Allen even showing some of that this season, the two have been outstanding for the most part on that end. They have been the crucial reason that Cleveland has conceded the fifth-lowest opponent conversion rate in the restricted area this season, per NBA.com’s tracking data. What’s even more impressive is how the Cavs have protected the rim well but have fouled so infrequently.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs blow out Knicks behind Rubio, Mobley to extend win streak to four

The Cleveland Cavaliers successfully defeated another playoff contender by blowing past the New York Knicks. Despite playing in front of a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd, the Cavs managed to pull away behind a huge third-quarter effort to successfully bag the 126-109 victory. Following a string of close wins, the...
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Evan Mobley’s off to solid start as a finisher so far

There’s going to moments throughout games where Evan Mobley is going to show his youth; that’s what one expects from a 20-year-old rookie big. Mobley has led the Cleveland Cavaliers in minutes thus far, and one has to anticipate that there will be growing pains, particularly on the offensive end from him.
NBA
Cleveland.com

Evan Mobley lifting Cleveland Cavaliers back to relevance: ‘He’s special’

NEW YORK -- Ricky Rubio isn’t typically gushy. Playing four years overseas and 11 more in the NBA has a way of forcing a more level-headed approach. Prior to training camp, his message to young protégé Darius Garland was about not being satisfied with a bounce-back second season and needing to show more consistency. In October, Rubio bluntly said the Cavs weren’t close to where they wanted to be. He’s often the first one to point at the calendar, reminding everyone how early it is in this 82-game grind.
NBA
Cleveland.com

Evan Mobley helping unlock Cleveland Cavaliers’ offensive creativity

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For nearly 30 minutes following Wednesday’s shootaround, Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley worked on post-ups. Left elbow. Left block. Right elbow. Right block. Fadeaways. Jump-hooks. Drop-steps. Pivots. Left shoulder. Right shoulder. Hours later, that extra work showed. Despite a foul-plagued start that caused Mobley to play just...
NBA
FanSided

Raptors: Is Scottie Barnes better than Cleveland’s Evan Mobley?

The Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers each had a top-four pick at the 2021 NBA Draft and while the season is still very young, both teams appear to have aced their top selections. The prizes were a defensive game-changer in Evan Mobley and a promising two-way star in Scottie Barnes.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Evan Mobley handling early foul trouble was nice sign vs. Wiz

It’s safe to say I’ve been more than satisfied with the play of Cleveland Cavaliers rookie big Evan Mobley, who has looked to be a home run pick from the 2021 NBA Draft. Mobley, who was selected third overall this past summer, has been an impact contributor in every sense of the word through 12 games.
NBA
RealGM

Evan Mobley Looks Like A Glue Guy With Gifts Like A Star

There seems to be less misery in the air, this season. This is the kind of thing you can just say, since there are no metrics for it, but most of us probably agree that last year was shot through with drudgery and depression, players and coaches who weren’t fully engaged or remotely happy in their work. Everybody was wearily traversing the slate of games, like railway workers carving tunnels through mountainsides, heavy with dread and unsure when next they might see open country. The world is not post-pandemic—that would take collective action we can’t muster; leaders are stubbornly wedded to commerce and people are stubborn by themselves—but it is a little more pleasant to live in than it was some eight or nine months ago. There is space once again for optimism, in the NBA and everywhere else.
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

SBN Reacts: Evan Mobley leads the Cavs to most surprising team status

Tonight the Detroit Pistons and No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham will face the Houston Rockets and No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green. Of course, in the early going of the season many people think it’s the player selected third that will end up being the best of the bunch.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Evan Mobley’s hot start has NBA coaches getting jealous of Cavs

Evan Mobley had lofty expectations when the Cleveland Cavaliers picked him third overall in the draft. The Cavs’ young big man has already met, if not exceeded, those expectations. His versatile offensive skill set and defensive abilities have made him a tremendous addition in Cleveland and an early front-runner for the Rookie of the Year […] The post Evan Mobley’s hot start has NBA coaches getting jealous of Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Evan Mobley has shown full offensive array as of late

When he was drafted with the third overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley was looked at as a defensive juggernaut with a growing offensive game. The things we saw him display at USC were something that many thought would take years for him to fully get back to as he adjusted to the NBA.
NBA

