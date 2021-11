Debris has been scattered across space after a Russian satellite was blown up in a test, the US State Department has said.The incident appears to have been a test of an anti-satellite weapon, or ASAT, that destroyed an old and out-of-use Soviet satellite.The test has led to hundreds of thousands of pieces of debris that is now stuck in orbit and “threaten the interests of all nations”, a spokesperson said.That includes those astronauts on the International Space Station who earlier today were forced to shelter in place on board their spacecraft, as part of emergency measures to avoid a dangerous...

