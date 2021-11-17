ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam Atkinson's OT goal lifts Flyers past Flames

 4 days ago
Cam Atkinson scored 45 seconds into overtime to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Tuesday.

Sean Couturier took the initial shot and Atkinson then shot the bouncing puck into a near empty net.

Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who rebounded after a 5-2 loss on the road against the Dallas Stars last Saturday.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 33 saves.

Oliver Kylington scored the lone goal for the Flames.

Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 41 shots.

The Flames went ahead 1-0 at 10:31 of the first period when Kylington scored. The puck appeared to deflect off Couturier and into the net.

Scott Laughton was pulled down by Rasmus Andersson and was awarded a penalty shot at 2:38 of the second. Laughton’s attempt was denied by Markstrom.

The Flyers remained aggressive and equalized when Hayes scored at 4:37 of the second period in just his second game of the season following abdominal surgery.

Johnny Gaudreau, who had 10 shots on goal, produced a couple of solid scoring chances over the next eight minutes. But both shots were stopped by Hart.

Calgary nearly took the lead at 16:14 when Mikael Backlund found himself wide open in front. But Backlund’s shot sailed over the net.

The Flyers soon proceeded on the power play when Matthew Tkachuk was called for slashing Hart. Hayes appeared to aggravate his injury and left for the locker room late in the power play.

Hayes, however, returned for his first shift in the third.

Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux skated in all alone and shot the puck just wide at 3:28.

The game tightened for the next several minutes before Calgary began to create some scoring opportunities.

Backlund redirected a shot from the point at 9:20 that was knocked away by Hart.

Philadelphia’s James van Riemsdyk fired a wrist shot off the post at 11:38.

Both teams had chances in the final few minutes but couldn’t capitalize and the game went into overtime.

--Field Level Media

NHL
