ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Best Ways for Businesses To Cut Costs and Save Money

By Stephanie Ross
lastheplace.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusinesses incur all kinds of costs, so it’s best to learn how to cut as many as possible. Here are five ways for businesses to cut costs and save money. Running a business is challenging, especially when you have costs piling up on your desk. Businesses incur all kinds of costs...

lastheplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Jackson restaurant, business owners say water problems cost them money

JACKSON, Miss. — Thecitywide boil water alert is taking money out of the pockets of Jackson restaurant owners and other businesses. The pandemic already impacted how much money they make, and now whenever the water goes out, the price of doing business goes up. At Green Ghost Tacos, it was...
JACKSON, MS
The State-Journal

Top Ways To Save Money On Professional Translation

Quality translations are sometimes considered to be prohibitively expensive, however, this is not always the case. It's impossible to say if a translation is pricey or not. Understanding the translation process is the most effective approach to reduce the cost of translation services. This post will provide you with useful suggestions and background information to help you save money on your next translation assignment while keeping good quality.
ECONOMY
mediafeed.org

51 savvy ways to start saving your money right now

Everywhere you spend money, there are opportunities to save, and most take very little effort on your part. Saving money doesn’t mean sacrificing everything you enjoy, nor does it require you to spend hours clipping coupons. If you’re looking for easy ways to lower your bills and pocket more of your income, you’ll find a variety of simple ways to establish healthy habits and work toward your financial goals.
PERSONAL FINANCE
coachellavalleyweekly.com

The Negative Cost of Money

Despite a global pandemic and a barely functional two-party government system in Washington DC, US equities have nearly doubled in value while home, food and gas prices are through the roof. What is going on?. These remarkable returns are largely due to a change in approach by the government in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
myasbn.com

5 Strategies To Cut Costs For Startups And Small Businesses

If you’re running a startup or small business, you’re probably looking to maximize your profits in any way you can. While marketing your business to attract new customers and boost your sales will help, you should also be looking into ways to cut costs and save money for your business wherever you can.
SMALL BUSINESS
littlepinkbook.com

Best Ways To Outsource for Small Businesses

Running a business is labor-intensive and calls for a lot of input. Many small business owners struggle with juggling their business operations and other tasks that keep their business afloat. It is no wonder that nine out of 10 companies fail. Learning how to outsource some tasks can save your...
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

10 best ways to determine that you’re being productive instead of busy

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Spending long hours at your desk doesn’t necessarily mean you’re being productive. It happens to nearly every professional where you start your day early and end it late. At the end of it all, you’re completely exhausted but have next-to-nothing to show for all that time you just spent “working.”
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
KGUN 9

AllSurplus Deals: The sustainable way to save money

Shop incredible local deals on store returns and overstock items. Win the auction, choose a pickup time, and head to our local warehouse. We’ll deliver your items curbside and get you home fast to enjoy your savings!
SHOPPING
WBTV

With prices rising, here are ways to save money when you shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In 2021, America is going through a state of inflation as evidenced by a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showing that consumer price inflation surged higher again in October. According to a CNN report, over the past 12 months, prices climbed 6.2 percent -...
SHOPPING
fallriverreporter.com

With rising energy costs, here is how to save money heating your home this winter

With home heating costs continuing to climb, the Federal Trade Commission has issued a list of things you can do now to cut your energy costs. –Do a home energy audit. It’ll tell you how efficient your heating system is and where your home is wasting energy. Your utility company may offer free or low-cost energy assessments, or refer you someone who does. You also can check with your state or local government energy or weatherization office for recommendations, or visit energysavers.gov for more resources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

1 Cryptocurrency With More Upside Than Dogecoin

Cryptocurrencies have earned investors incredible returns over the last year. Dogecoin had been one of the best performers, with the cryptocurrency seeing most of its gains earlier this year. However, ever since it peaked back in May, Dogecoin hasn’t come anywhere close to its all-time high. The token, which was...
MARKETS
Hudson Valley Post

Regional Company To Recognize Employees With Hefty Commitment Bonus

Anyone who hails from the Hudson Valley, or who has lived here even only for a bit of time, will likely agree that Stewart's is part of the culture of the area. Stopping by for ice cream after a little league game, getting your milk punch card stamped for purchasing another gallon, grabbing a coffee and buttered roll on the way into work, or filling up the gas tank - Stewart's is part of the daily routine for so many locals.
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

Does closing doors help or hurt energy costs

Originally Posted On: https://americanenergyair.com/blog/f/does-closing-doors-help-or-hurt-energy-costs. When it comes to saving energy, upgrades like installing double-pane windows, switching to high-efficiency appliances, adding extra insulation in the attic, or upgrading to more efficient HVAC systems can take a big bite out of the utility bill. But it’s not always necessary to make a big change to see a big difference. Minor adjustments to behaviors and habits can have incremental benefits that add up. Unfortunately, there are several misleading “tips” for saving energy that actually does the opposite. Closing off rooms to improve efficiency is a persistent myth that can end up increasing energy bills.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy