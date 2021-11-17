Best Ways for Businesses To Cut Costs and Save Money

With home heating costs continuing to climb, the Federal Trade Commission has issued a list of things you can do now to cut your energy costs. –Do a home energy audit. It’ll tell you how efficient your heating system is and where your home is wasting energy. Your utility company may offer free or low-cost energy assessments, or refer you someone who does. You also can check with your state or local government energy or weatherization office for recommendations, or visit energysavers.gov for more resources.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO