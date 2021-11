A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the Loyall Church of Christ for Dolores Lawson, who passed away Sept. 3, 2021. Robert Hull, Dennis Kinzer and Scott Hyden will be officiating. Services will begin at 2 p.m. The family asks that masks please be worn while inside the church.

