ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Barrett Hayton's two-goal effort lifts Coyotes over Blues

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320jot_0cz7vtn000

Barrett Hayton scored his first two goals of the season as the visiting Arizona Coyotes topped the St. Louis Blues 3-2 Tuesday night.

Kyle Capobianco also scored and goaltender Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for the Coyotes, who earned their first road victory in 11 tries this season -- and just their second overall victory in 16 games.

Jordan Kyrou and Torey Krug scored and Ryan O’Reilly had two assists for the Blues, who are winless in their past four games (0-3-1). Losing goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 20 of 23 shots.

After starting the season 5-0-0, the Blues have gone 3-5-2 in their past 10 games.

Arizona broke a 2-2 tie with a power-play goal at 13:52 of the third period. Hayton deflected Shayne Gostisbehere’s blast from the center point past Binnington.

The Coyotes struck first with a power-play goal at 7:37 of the first period. Lawson Crouse moved the puck back to Capobianco on the right point, and his wrist shot through heavy traffic eluded Binnington.

Not long after that, Crouse had the opportunity to put the Coyotes up by two goals with a short-handed breakaway, but Binnington stopped him. Then O’Reilly reached a power-play shot around Wedgewood from the right post, but his shot hit the crossbar.

The Blues tied the game 1-1 when Kyrou converted a two-on-one break with O’Reilly with 2:03 left in the opening period.

Hayton pounced on a Blues turnover in their own zone and broke in alone to put Arizona up 2-1 with 8:25 left in the second period.

Krug, who just returned from being sidelined by COVID-19 protocols, tied the game 2-2 about 3 1/2 minutes later with the teams playing four-on-four. Krug jumped up on the left wing and converted O’Reilly’s cross-ice pass.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ryan O'Reilly's shootout goal lifts Blues past Jets

Jordan Binnington made 39 saves and stopped all four shootout attempts as the visiting St. Louis Blues edged the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Tuesday. Ryan O’Reilly scored the only goal in the shootout as the Blues won for the eighth time in 11 games. Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist each in regulation play.
NHL
Pioneer Press

Kevin Fiala’s goal sparks Wild to blowout win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kevin Fiala has been some kind of snakebitten this season. After scoring a goal in the Oct. 15 season opener — seemingly a precursor for a breakout campaign — Fiala hadn’t found the back of the net in 10 straight games heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Arizona Coyotes.
NHL
NHL

Quick Questions with Barrett Hayton

Get to know Coyotes center Barrett Hayton through some off-ice questions. We started with the hard-hitting questions everyone wants to know. We started with the hard hitting questions everyone wants to know. 1) What's your favorite food?. Sushi. 2) Do you have a pregame warmup song?. No specific song but...
NHL
NHL

The Wrap: Hayton Scores Twice as Coyotes Down Blues

Barrett Hayton scored twice, including the game-winner, to lead the Coyotes to a 3-2 road win over the St. Louis Blues. Arizona scored first and never trailed in the contest, but broke a pair of ties over the course of the 60 minutes to extend the team's road win streak against the Blues to four games dating back to last year.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wedgewood
Person
Barrett Hayton
Person
Jordan Binnington
Person
Torey Krug
Person
Jordan Kyrou
Person
Kyle Capobianco
Person
Lawson Crouse
Person
Shayne Gostisbehere
Person
Ryan O'reilly
chatsports.com

Barrett Hayton scores winner, Scott Wedgewood strong in goal as Coyotes win in St. Louis

Barrett Hayton's two goals and 34 saves from Scott Wedgewood led the Coyotes to their first road victory of the season, 3-2 over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. Hayton, 21, scored on the power play with 6:08 left in the third period and the Coyotes, with Wedgewood turning away the Blues down the stretch, held on for their second win this season.
NHL
theScore

Hayton helps Coyotes defeat Blues for 2nd win of season

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Arizona center Barrett Hayton waited patiently for a breakout performance. It finally came Tuesday. He scored twice and Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves as the Arizona Coyotes downed the St. Louis Blues 3-2. “It felt unreal,” Hayton said. “I love to score. I wanted to produce...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Arizona hosts Columbus after Hayton's 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (8-5-0, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-13-1, eighth in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +132, Blue Jackets -161; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Barrett Hayton scored two goals in the Coyotes' 3-2 victory against the Blues. The...
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Boone scores 3 goals in Blue Jackets’ 5-4 win over Coyotes

Boone Jenner had three goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored in the seventh round of a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Thursday night. “Our line, I think we’re just getting that chemistry going and we know what we can bring and we try to play to our strengths right at the play down there,” Jenner said. "I think we can read off each other pretty good, and they just seemed to be finding me.”
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#Field Level Media
Yardbarker

Coyotes’ Hayton Looking to Avoid Bust Label

On Tuesday night, Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton registered his first career multi-goal game of his NHL career. After spending the last two years of his career bouncing back and forth from the Coyotes to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Tucson Roadrunners, Hayton is prepared to take the next leap, and build off this performance.
NHL
USA Today

Keller's overtime goal sends Coyotes over Red Wings 2-1

GLENDALE, Ariz, (AP) — Clayton Keller scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. Ryan Dzingel scored his second goal in as many games for Arizona, and Scott Wedgewood had 33 saves — two days after tying a career high with 42 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to Columbus.
NHL
Reuters

Coyotes, gaining confidence, face off against struggling Kings

2021-11-21 18:10:16 GMT+00:00 - After a dismal start to the season -- losing their first 11 games to kick off the campaign and with just one victory in 15 outings -- the Arizona Coyotes finally have some good news. As the Coyotes travel to face the suddenly struggling Los Angeles...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
Hockey
theScore

Rielly's late goal lifts Maple Leafs to win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll has another splendid memory from Buffalo, thanks to Morgan Rielly. Despite allowing the Buffalo Sabres to score twice in 59 seconds to tie the game midway through the third period, Woll won in his NHL debut after Rielly scored with 12 seconds left to secure a 5-4 win on Saturday night.
NHL
The Associated Press

Smith’s late goal lifts Hurricanes past Blues

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brendan Smith scored his first goal of the season with 2:57 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night. Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes, who avoided a second straight loss after holding a lead in third period. Andrei Svechnikov and Tony DeAngelo both had two assists. Alex Lyon had 27 saves in his Carolina debut.
NHL
Reuters

Dylan Cozens' two goals lift Sabres over Oilers

EditorsNote: Corrects typo in headline; other minor edits. Dylan Cozens scored twice in the second period to lift the host Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. Anders Bjork also tallied and Dustin Tokarski made 33 saves to help the Sabres snap a five-game winless...
NHL
Citizen Tribune

Atkinson's OT goal lifts Flyers over Flames 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored 45 seconds into overtime and Carter Hart made 33 saves to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers. Oliver Kylington scored for the Flames, who have lost six of...
NHL
sacramentosun.com

Garnet Hathaway's two late goals lift Caps over Kings

Garnet Hathaway scored two goals late in the third period and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Wednesday night. Hathaway gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 16:30, then added an empty-net goal at 18:42. All five of Hathaway's goals have come in his past four games.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres were no-show, get pounded by Calgary

Thursday night was a total mauling by the Calgary Flames. The Buffalo Sabres were hanging in, trailing 2-0, but they stopped playing early in the second and gave very little effort. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
NHL
hawaiitelegraph.com

Brandon Saad's two goals vs. Sharks help Blues end skid

Brandon Saad scored twice to lead the St. Louis Blues past the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-1 Thursday night. Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who snapped their four-game winless streak. David Perron earned two assists. Blues goaltender Ville Husso made 26 saves in his first...
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

229K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy