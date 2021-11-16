Studying the Religious Origins of Nonviolence

“If the iron be blunt, and he do not whet the edge, then must he put to more strength: but wisdom is profitable to direct" - Ecclesiastes 10:10 Those of you who have the blessing of having a fire place, or who know the value of a sharp knife will probably quickly understand why the Lord chose to illustrate this Biblical truth with such an illustration. The Lord often uses such simple things to make his points. In this case He is pointing out that – if you are chopping with a dull axe either you must sharpen the axe or work twice as hard. My wife and I like to process our own deer. Having a sharp knife handy is critical. If you are cutting meat with a dull knife – either you must sharpen the knife “whet the edge” or you’ll be fighting that dull knife and frustrated with the mess it makes of your meat. I have a few knives that for all intents and purposes are useless. They’re just cheap and won’t hold an edge long. I jokingly refer to them as my “wicked and ungodly knives”. I keep them all together in my ‘bad company’ junk box and occasionally I give them a look of disapproval and hurl some imprecation at them. They’re good for nothing. If you picked one of them up and thumbed the edge, you’d probably say something derogatory too. Each one falls in one of two groups. 1. Won’t be sharpened or 2. Won’t keep an edge longer than 30 seconds. Some Christians are like those knives. They just won’t be sharpened by God’s Word, won’t be whetted by His convicting pricks and His hopeful prods; I wonder if their names are already written in a book [God does keep books by the way Rev 20]? I should not be at all surprised to see that great massive book lying in its place with the Title “WON’T BE SHARPENED” embossed on its cover and with God as its author written on the spine. Maybe you’re thinking “well, why not just throw them away?” The answer is because they are mine and though I won’t ever get any use out of them, I keep them because each has some sentimental value to me. They remind me of “me”. Not very sharp but God keeps me, nonetheless. Despite what some ‘denominations’ and men teach, that which belongs to God is His whether shiny and sharp or dull and faded! Notice in Eccl 10:10 that little statement at the end of the verse “…but wisdom is profitable to direct”. The wisdom to be gained in the word of God is like that iron file that can put an edge back on the knife or axe. Sometimes that sharpening hurts…but a sharp blade can be readily used of God in the harvest. One of the more commonly butchered verses in man-made Bibles is 2nd Timothy 2:15 where we are commanded to “Study the word…” which, if a spiritually dull man will do, God’s files {the Bible, The Holy Ghost’s convicting, the pricking of the heart} will make him wise and then the spiritual chopping down and cutting away of this world’s sinful harmful influences can begin Amen! How long friend since your heart saw God’s whet stone? Calvary is an Independent Fundamental Baptist Church and there’s a place for you! 703 Gillespie Rd, Palestine, across from Pizza Hut on the loop. Service times: Sunday School for all ages 10 am, worship services at 11 am & 6 pm, Wednesday evening Bible Study & Prayer at 7:00 pm. 903-729-5924.

PALESTINE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO