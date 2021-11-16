ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Studying the Religious Origins of Nonviolence

Rutgers
 6 days ago

An alumna's final wish spurs new focus at Rutgers on Jainism, a religion that influenced Gandhi. A Rutgers University alumna was on her deathbed when she made a special request to her family. "Be charitable," Alka Dalal told her husband, Siddhartha, and two children, Preeyel and Nemil, before dying...

Creston News Advertiser

Religious disconnect and political discourse

In 1564 – 56 years before the Mayflower set sail -- French pilgrims settled at Fort Caroline (near Jacksonville, Florida) in search of religious freedom from the Europeans. While the Pilgrims and Puritans arrived in New England in the early 1600s promising no religious belief or political persuasion would separate people from one another, ensuing sermons, fighting and laws proved otherwise (Smithsonian Magazine).
RELIGION
Herald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: God Is Still in Control

At this very moment, someone somewhere is experiencing a crisis in their life. I certainly have had my share of them. Many face hardship, losses, and hurt. In the Old Testament, we can learn much from Joseph. I think from a very young age things started going wrong. Later, I am sure he concluded that the hate and resentment ran deep as a river. He was Jacob’s favorite son and sibling rivalry developed within the family and Joseph telling his brothers of his dreams did not help matters.
RELIGION
