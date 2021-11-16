The Game Awards 2021 Nominations - Deathloop in the Lead, Cyberpunk 2077 has a Chance

The Game Awards today announced the nominees for the 2021 edition of the award show. 2021 is quickly drawing to an end, which means its nearly time for the annual The Game Awards. The show will once again spotlight the top games, studios, and creatives that released titles over the past year, and have plenty of reveals for upcoming titles. Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Studios’ first-person action game Deathloop leads the charge with nine nominations, including two in the Performance category. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart follows behind with six nominations. Both are nominated for Game of the Year alongside It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, and Resident Evil Village.
