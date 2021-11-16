ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Game Awards 2021 Nominations - Deathloop in the Lead, Cyberpunk 2077 has a Chance

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nominations for The Game Awards 2021 have been announced, with Deathloop...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

Publisher May be Teasing Terminator: Resistance Sequel

Reef Entertainment started teasing a new project. There are many indications that either Terminator: Resistance 2 or an expansion to the first game will be announced next week. There are many indications that a sequel to Terminator: Resistance, the FPS from Teyon and one of the surprises of 2019, may...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Lead Nominations for The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards today announced the nominees for the 2021 edition of the award show. 2021 is quickly drawing to an end, which means its nearly time for the annual The Game Awards. The show will once again spotlight the top games, studios, and creatives that released titles over the past year, and have plenty of reveals for upcoming titles. Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Studios’ first-person action game Deathloop leads the charge with nine nominations, including two in the Performance category. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart follows behind with six nominations. Both are nominated for Game of the Year alongside It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, and Resident Evil Village.
FIFA
gamingbolt.com

Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Resident Evil Village Nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021

The complete list of nominees for each of the thirty categories in this year’s The Game Awards has been revealed, and the main category – Game of the Year – features an interesting list of games. Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil Village have been nominated for the biggest honour of the year this year.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Game Awards#Ratchet Clank#Forza Horizon 5#Guardians Of The Galaxy
pushsquare.com

The Game Awards 2021 Nominations Revealed, Deathloop Receives Eight Nominees But Returnal Snubbed

You'll watch for the announcements, but The Game Awards also like to reward the greatest games of the past year with flashy trophies to commemorate their quality. It's back to being in person for 2021, and so we'll get a few live speeches from some of the developers up for the coveted gongs. This year feels like an odd one, though: there are no obvious standout titles that are likely to scoop up all the prizes. Many games are up for multiple awards, but will they trample all over the competition? Unlikely this year.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Embracer Group Working on Nearly 200 Games, Including 25 AAA Titles

Embracer Group, the parent company of companies like Deep Silver and Gearbox Software, among others, has released its financial report for the second quarter of 2021. It shows that in the last 12 months the conglomerate has acquired 37 development studios, and plans to buy 37 more in the next year.
BUSINESS
GamesRadar+

The Game Awards 2021 nominations include multiple nods to Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, and more

The full list of The Game Awards 2021 nominees have been revealed, with Deathloop leading the nomination race with representation across eight categories. The Game Awards are set to be held on Thursday, December 9 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with the usual assortment of game reveals and performances to accompany the livestreamed ceremonies. The contenders for the headlining game of the year award include first-party games from Xbox, Sony, and Nintendo.
FIFA
gamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 - CP77 Full Starting Save Act 2 - Game mod - Download

In this archive you will find save game for Cyberpunk 2077 created by BoubouV12. The save made in act two of the game. The author has completed all possible quests and side activities, without touching the main thread. The protagonist has a corporate past, has level 45 and 85,467 eurodollars in his account. V did not betray Evelyn, Jackie's body was sent to Victor.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
gamingideology.com

Cyberpunk 2077 has a chance to win these two prizes

Geoff Keighley has presented the nominees for The Game Awards 2021. From now fans can vote for their favorite gameswhich will be featured on the show on December 9, along with plenty of news and revelations. Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonaut 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and...
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Cyberpunk 2077 excluded from the Game Awards? Not exactly

Geoff Keighley has recently unveiled all the nominations for the The Game Awards 2021 in a short live stream dedicated to the event to be held next December. Net of the many titles postponed in this 2021, this year’s nominations certainly reserved some surprises (including the presence of goodies like It Takes Two).
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ isn’t coming to the Xbox Game Pass

CD Projekt Red has said there are “no plans” for Cyberpunk 2077 to join the Xbox Game Pass. As reported by VGC, a spokesperson for CD Projekt Red said “there are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077“. Similarly, Radek Adam Grabowski – global PR director for CD Projekt Red – said “I just thought I’ll chime in to say that there are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077“.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice With Free Upgrades on PC; DLSS, RTX and More

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice on PC received a new update which introduces, among others, support for ray tracing, DLSS and FSR. We can admire the changes on a short trailer published by the devs. The award-winning action game Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice has received the promised visual update on PC. This is...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Ruined King Attracted Many Players and Collects Positive Reviews on Steam

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story has been released. This turn-based RPG set in Riot Games' universe of Runeterra collects very positive reviews on Steam. New game from the League of Legends universe aroused considerable interest among players on Steam and Twitch;. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Xbox's Phil Spencer Wants Emulation of Old Games on All Devices

Phil Spencer wants the entire industry to help 'preserve the past' of video games by collectively supporting emulation of old titles on any device. Phil Spencer has outlined another interesting initiative. This time, the idea of the head of the Xbox brand is much more ambitious, because it concerns not only Microsoft. Spencer called on the industry to develop a support system for widespread emulation of older games on any device to preserve them for the future.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Quest for Glory IV: Shadows of Darkness - QFG4 Enhanced v.1.1 - Game mod - Download

QFG4 Enhanced is a mod for Quest for Glory IV: Shadows of Darkness, created by AshLancer. An unofficial update for Quest for Glory IV: Shadows of Darkness that builds on Sierra's anthology release and NewRisingSun's speed fixes. Fixes crashes, lockups, dead ends, glitches, sprites/animations, sounds, music, and text. Restores cut content and audio.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Has “No Plans” for Xbox Game Pass Launch

To say that hype surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 has plummeted as compared to this time last year is a bit of an understatement, and given all the negativity surrounding the game, it follows that not a great many people are going to be rushing out to go and buy a copy of the action RPG. So is it possible that CD Projekt RED might be looking at other ways to bring players in?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Halo Infinite Gone Gold; Launch Time Announced

343 Industries revealed that Halo Infinite has gone gold and thus the December release is not threatened. We also know at what time we will be able to play the game on its debut day. IN A NUTSHELL:. Halo Infinite is complete. The release set for December 8 is no...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Cyberpunk 2077 not headed to Xbox Game Pass, despite online whispers

The past 48 hours have seen the pace gather on a rumor that CD Projeckt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 is in line for release on Microsoft’s all-powerful subscription service, Xbox Game Pass. According to the developer, however, this is not the case. The whispers began on Wednesday of this week, after...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Forza Horizon 5 Not Slowing Down; 10 Million Players Achieved

Microsoft boasted that Forza Horizon 5 has already been played by more than 10 million players. The game recorded the best first week in the history of Xbox consoles and Game Pass. The craze around Forza Horizon 5 is getting bigger and bigger. Playground Games boasted that the game has...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy