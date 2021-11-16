BYU obliterates Oregon Ducks in men's basketball

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Scores and breaking news from the local college basketball scene.

The Phil Knight Invitational turned into a Brigham Young Showcase on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Moda Center. And, yes, that is Showcase with a capital letter S.

The unranked BYU Cougars dominated from start to finish, thrashing 12th-ranked Oregon 81-49.

The Ducks (2-1) gave Portland fans who ventured to Moda Center no reason to drive to Eugene anytime soon.

Yes, Oregon (2-1) has a lot of new parts and got schooled by a very good opponent led by a talented sixth-year senior. Sure, coach Dana Altman consistently has his team at or near the top of the Pac-12 come February.

But this is a score that will stick to Oregon's resume into March.

BYU point guard Alex Barcello made 9 of 11 shoots and scored 25 points to lead the West Coast Conference team to a statement win.

Altman placed the blame squarely on himself, calling the performance "embarrassing."

"We got good players, I think they're good guys. I haven't done my job, obviously, getting beat (by) 30 points," Altman said. "That just that hadn't happened to us. It shouldn't happen to our program. I'm totally embarrassed and upset with myself that I allowed this to happen."

Altman credited BYU with an excellent performance.

"They were well prepared. They wanted it a heck of a lot more than we did," he said.

One positive was that N'Faly Dante played nine minutes, his first game action since a knee injury in February.

The Cougars shot 60%, held the Ducks to 32% and made twice as many baskets. Oregon had only seven assists, just one in the first half when BYU led by as many as 22.

Eric Williams Jr. scored 13 points for Oregon.

Oregon shot 19.2% in a first half that featured one Ducks assist and six turnovers. BYU's active, connected defense frustrated Oregon, which fell into a habit of trying to make individual plays.

At the other end, the Cougars shared the ball (nine first-half assists) and were patient. They exploited a disjointed Ducks defense to shoot 57.1%, including 4 of 9 3-pointers.

Barcello had 13 first-half points.

Oregon led 6-5 five minutes into the game before a 10-0 run by BYU. Another 10-0 run by BYU pushed its lead to 18 and the Cougars led by as many as 22 in the first half.

As Altman noted, the Ducks clearly have a lot to work on before heading to Las Vegas for the Maui Invitational, where they face Chaminade on Monday, Nov. 22, to open the three-day tournament.

"We'll take tomorrow we'll try to regroup and then we're going to practice hard," Altman said. "We're going to demand some things. Some guys are going to get their feelings hurt. But I think their feelings are pretty hurt right now, also."

