Oregon and head coach Mario Cristobal saw their College Football Playoff hopes disappear Saturday night with a 38-7 loss at Utah. It marked the second loss of the 2021 season for the No. 3 Ducks, who also dropped one at Stanford in late September. After a massive early season win at Ohio State, it has to be frustrating for Oregon, to say the least.

OREGON STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO