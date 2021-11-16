ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head of Finance Business Partnering

Head of Finance Business Partnering

Band 2: £53,543 - £61,921, plus £4,052 London Weighting allowance if London based

Bootle/Cheltenham/London

Finance – with freedom to grow

The challenge

Often in the public eye, the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) is an evolving public corporation. Essentially, we’re responsible for shaping and delivering the regulation of nuclear safety and security across the UK. As our Head of Finance Business Partnering, you’ll take on a key, senior role where there’s the scope to gain exposure to a broad range of areas. Learn, grow and achieve within a unique organisation.

The role

To make the most of our funding and resources, we need to track our finances closely and plan carefully. You’ll help us do both by leading internal management reporting and our budget management function. It’s a pivotal role where you’ll work in tandem with colleagues throughout the Finance Directorate and connect with senior figures across ONR. With your expertise and excellent people skills, you’ll support financial proposals, develop yearly budgets, provide expert advice and create expenditure forecasts. At the same time, you’ll co-ordinate month-end accounting as well as reporting for ONR leaders and external government bodies. It’s a varied remit – and if you want to get involved in other activities, the opportunities are there.

The person

Your work will be critical when it comes to making financial decisions at ONR. You must therefore be a CCAB-qualified accountant, with a solid finance background. Your experience will cover management accounts, variance analysis and scenario modelling as well as change management. And because you’ve worked as a business partner before, you’re also highly skilled at influencing and guiding. A natural communicator who can build relationships and collaborate, you’re used to leading teams, presenting at senior levels and explaining complex financial techniques. Now, you’re keen to apply your motivation and technical talents in a fast-paced environment, where there’s room to grow. If you take pride in your work, this is a place where your dedication will count. Organised and motivated, you’ll ensure that ONR is efficient and well-run.

Please note that regular travel to the Bootle office will be required.

The rewards

We offer competitive salaries at the ONR, with this role attracting a salary of £53,543 - £61,921 (plus a London Weighting allowance of £4,052). Furthermore, you’ll be eligible for a substantial Civil Service Pension scheme (including ill-health retirement and lump sum family benefits). Plus, you’ll receive a generous holiday entitlement.

About us

ONR is a Public Corporation with a mission to provide efficient and effective regulation of the nuclear industry, holding it to account on behalf of the public. Our staff are drawn from a wide range of professional backgrounds with specialist inspectors to deliver our core business including civil engineering, radiological protection, human factors, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering and nuclear physics. And together they’re involved in everything from assessing safety cases, inspecting nuclear sites, communicating our decisions, training new recruits and representing the UK and ONR within the wider international nuclear community.

Closing date: 7 December 2021

