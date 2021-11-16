ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Album Review: Elbow - Flying Dream 1

By Christopher Connor
 6 days ago

Now in their third decade as a band and 20 years on from their debut Asleep In The Back, Elbow return with their latest record Flying Dream 1. The record sees the group steer away from the louder sound of previous record Giants Of All Sizes in favour of a more...

theconcordian.org

Album review: The Shackletons give an amazing debut record

Pure anticipation and excitement led up to this release. In 2019 I found a simple five-track EP in the CD section of the Chaska Goodwill. At the time I had no idea what pure gold I had picked up. The humble record I saved from the shelves was The Shackletons’ first lengthy release titled “The Horizon Lines EP.” Two years later, we have been graced with a full length, thirty-one-minute, twenty-one-second bottle of lightning.
northbynorthwestern.com

GOATed albums: 'Hurry Up, We're Dreaming' (alternative)

The name M83 might conjure up nostalgic memories of 2011 with their hit songs such as “Wait” and “Midnight City,” but the project these two songs came from is often overlooked in the contemporary music world. Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming is M83’s first double album and an incredible 74-minute story of nostalgia and childhood. For the full immersive experience, the album is best listened to straight through with your eyes closed. The dreamy synths and gorgeous orchestral arrangements, in combination with artistic reverb and effects, make Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming one of the best alternative albums of all time.
eriereader.com

Album Reviews: Smilo & the Ghost // Fingers Crossed & Godspeed

Tyler Smilo, always the prolific songwriter, continues to grow and mature seemingly from album to album. On the second full-length album from his folk outfit Smilo & the Ghost, Fingers Crossed & Godspeed mines some of the catchiest moments in the talented artist's career, with all the heart and passion that fans have come to expect. For this album, Smilo's voice, in particular, seems more natural and free of affectations, abandoning some of the warbling howls that he used to gravitate towards. Here we see Smilo at his most vocally pure. The songs here are also some of his most lovable. This is because of — not in spite of — their heartfelt emotionality. There's the sober ruminations of "Whiskey Speaks," leading into the passionate pleas of "Hideaway King," both early standout tracks. From the uptempo, dust-stomping frenzy of "Hollar Below," to the gang-vocals and biographical examination of "Ohio," there's not a wasted track amidst these 11. Backed by expert musicians Adam McKillip, Jassen Wilber, and Dominick DeCecco, Smilo & the Ghost have found the perfect balance. Be sure to check out the band's album release party on Nov. 13 at Altered State Distillery.
theartsdesk.com

Album: Ladyhawke – Time Flies

“Time Flies” follows and this is a different beast – anthemic power pop that will have the audiences swaying with phone torches aloft. “Mixed Emotions” was written with Jono Sloan and Nick Littlemore of Empire of the Sun fame, and lord does it sound like it. It’s a tad too sugary for me but you can appreciate the meeting of minds in this synth-pop-fest. “Guilty Love”, performed with a another antipodean act, Broods, has a glam rock swagger and appears to be about switching one persuasion (Catholicism) for another (lesbianism). What works less well are the slower-tempo pieces like “Take It Easy Mama” which teeters towards Cindy Lauper territory. Nobody wants that. “Loner”, “Adam” and “Reactor” too, are just a bit too close to the middle of the road. Fortunately “Walk Away’ gets things back on track – sometimes a bit of sing-songy frippery is just the ticket. “Love is Blind” ends the album on a high note, reminding us of that sublime voice – distinctive and dreamy.
kjhk.org

A Beginner’s Mind | Album Review

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine’s A Beginner’s Mind doesn’t give as much of a dispirited blow as some of Stevens’ past works, but the results are an astonishingly atmospheric yet rich listening experience. Stevens has released nine solo studio albums and many collaborative albums with other musicians, but this...
metalinjection

Album Review: SUFFOCATION Live In North America

Death metal can pay the bills. If you work hard, pinch pennies, keep a careful ledger, sell a shit ton of merch, and/or play in bands named Cannibal Corpse, Morbid Angel, and Immolation. Sometimes, however, the financial remuneration that comes with playing a tensile, body racking brand of metal and singing about, well, death just doesn't cut the economic mustard. Which was unfortunately the case with long-time Suffocation frontman Frank Mullen (a.k.a. Frank the Tank, Death Chop Frank and probably a whole bunch of other goofy nicknames that have been lost to the black hole of inside tour jokes doused in liberal helpings of alcohol).
Daily Evergreen

Album review: Arctic Monkeys’ debut album still relatable

Despite having just reached its 15th anniversary in January this year, the Arctic Monkeys’ debut album “Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not” is relatively unknown to American audiences. The band, whose members were all between 20 and 21 at the time of the album’s release in 2006,...
stereoboard.com

Abba - Voyage (Album Review)

For the Abba aficionados out there, news of a ninth album a full 40 years after their previous release will likely have brought joy, and a little trepidation. While the Swedish band’s catalogue of singles is jammed with solid gold, era-defining hits, their albums were often poor, with cringey ditties languishing among the treasure, stinking the place out with twee arrangements and dubious storylines. ‘Voyage’ is no different.
decodedmagazine.com

Matter – Starchild album review

Matty Doyle, Melbourne’s Deep Progressive artist better known to us as Matter, is set and kicking up a wonder with his Beatport topper, No1. Progressive House ten track Starchild album offering on GMJ and Matter’s very own Meanwhile Horizons imprint this month. I got a good listen and traversed through...
cincymusic.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Echo Mountain Sessions by Sarah Asher

Whether or not you are familiar with her work, when you first hear Sarah Asher’s voice, you at once feel a comfortable kinship, as if this is an artist who you’ve always known. This timelessness is a tried and true example of great song craft and tasteful pop sensibilities. For...
loudersound.com

Girl: Sheer Greed - Album Of The Week Club review

Remembered chiefly for featuring singer Phil Lewis who went on to join L.A. Guns, and guitarist Phil Collen who made the very wise decision to accept an invitation to join Def Leppard, Girl had plenty of creative potential but were misunderstood by their record label, Jet, and unappreciated by a rock scene that at the time was in the denim-and-leather grip of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal.
The Guardian

Giselle review – the stuff of dreams from the Royal Ballet

The historical roots of the Royal Ballet’s Giselle go deep. When the former principal Leanne Benjamin learned the part for her school performance in 1982, she was coached by Britain’s first great ballerina, Alicia Markova, who in turn had been inspired by Olga Spessivtseva, star of Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes. The memories of Spessivtseva’s coaches would reach nearly back to the work’s premiere in 1841.
orcasound.com

elbow Release Ninth Studio Album, ‘Flying Dream 1’

The band shared: “We love patient, quiet, whole albums like the last Talk Talk records. John Martyn’s ‘Sold Air’ and ‘Bless the Weather’, PJ Harvey’s ‘Is This Desire’, ‘Chet Baker Sings’, the Blue Nile’s ‘Hats’. Kate Bush’s ‘Hounds of Love’ & Van Morrison’s ‘Astral Weeks. We’ve always written songs like this, but it felt natural to make an album that focuses on the gentler side of our music. There have been challenges, but through them writing together remotely was a lifeline. It’s bruised and wistful, nostalgic, and thankful. We’re so lucky that all our family and friends are safe. It’s about that love. When we finally got together, all that was to do was record the songs, honor them with amazing additional singers and players in a gorgeous space and catch up. It was beautiful.”
The Independent

The Invisible Band at 20: Travis on the album that almost finished them

When they think back two decades to the album that made them one of the biggest British bands in the world, half of Travis have separate but equally ticklish recollections of their “Peak Travis” moments. For guitarist and singer Fran Healy it might be getting A-lister urine on his feet at the “obligatory” Los Angeles party in 2000.“It was in celebration of Alanis Morissette at some place in the Hollywood Hills and it was like a moving Madame Tussaud’s of celebrity,” remembers the Scottish four piece’s frontman. “My overriding memory is being absolutely desperate for a pee and there was...
