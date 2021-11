NOVI, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos Boys Soccer team captured their first state title since 2004 Saturday when they beat Anchor Bay 2-1. The Chiefs finished the season undefeated. Okemos fell behind in the first half, but seniors Ben Hussey and Aidan Antcliff scored within two minutes to give the Chiefs a 2-1 lead they would hold for the rest of the game.

14 DAYS AGO