ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2021 Machine Gray Metallic Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

Roanoke Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gray Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring AWD...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

Related
Roanoke Times

2020 Deep Crystal Blue Mica Mazda CX-30 Premium

Deep Crystal Blue Mica 2020 Mazda CX-30 Premium AWD 6-Speed Automatic I4. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Snowflake White Pearl Mica Mazda CX-30 2.5 S

Clean CARFAX. Snowflake White Pearl Mica 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S AWD 6-Speed Automatic I4. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2007 True Red Mazda Miata PRHT Touring

Clean CARFAX. True Red 2007 Mazda Miata PRHT Touring RWD 6-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L I4 DOHC VVT 16V Black Cloth. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mazda Cx 9#Grand Touring#Awd#Cylinder#Gray Metallic#City Highway Mpg Price#Special Apr
Motor1.com

2022 Mazda CX-50 Teaser Announces November 15 Debut

Mazda is a relatively small car manufacturer compared to domestic rivals such as Toyota and Honda, but the Zoom-Zoom company wants to play in the big leagues by expanding its lineup. After adding the MX-30 electric to its portfolio, the Japanese brand is preparing to launch five CX models globally, kicking things off with the CX-50 teased here.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Polymetal Gray Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition Turbo

Polymetal Gray 2021 Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition Turbo AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 227hp. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
CNET

2022 Mazda CX-50 debuts rugged style, capability

Up front, a blacked-out version of Mazda's grille and light combo helps visually stretch the physically widened stance. The CX-50 will be offered with turbocharged and naturally aspirated versions of Mazda's 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Mazda CX-50 Debuts Soon, Allegedly Off-Road Friendly

Mazda has announced that the 2023 CX-50 will debut on November 15th, foreshadowing its production launch in January of 2022 at the Alabama plant it shares with Toyota. That means odds are good that the model will share more than a few components with the Toyota Corolla Cross. But Mazda has been adamant that CX-50 is a unique vehicle riding on its very own platform.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Autoblog

2023 Mazda CX-50 is bigger, burlier than CX-5

Although Mazda is still keeping plenty of the specifics about the 2023 CX-50, its most rugged SUV, under wraps, Mazda engineer Dave Coleman provided plenty of information to give us a much better idea of the size of the vehicle and what it's based on. Generally speaking, it's bigger than the existing CX-5, and it's more capable.
CARS
Autoblog

Mazda CX-50 crossover previewed ahead of November 15 debut

Mazda will launch its crossover offensive by unveiling a new model called CX-50 on November 15, 2021. One of five upcoming additions to the firm's range of soft-roaders, the CX-50 is scheduled to make its public debut at the 2021 edition of the Los Angeles Auto Show. The video that...
CARS
CNET

2022 Mazda CX-50 debuts with rugged looks, off-road focused performance

After the perplexing launch of the MX-30 electric crossover, but also riding high on the continued success of its more conventional CX-5, Mazda just unveiled the newest member of its growing family of SUVs. Meet the new 2022 Mazda CX-50, with a focus on off-road performance that feels like a shot across Subaru's bow.
HOME & GARDEN
wardsauto.com

Mazda Courts Different Kind of Adventurer With ’23 CX-50

Understanding that it’s best not to mess with success, the new 2023 Mazda CX-50 does not replace the popular CX-5 in the automaker’s growing utility-vehicle lineup. Instead, the CX-50 complements the CX-5, giving the automaker a new compact CUV designed and tuned for more adventurous lifestyles. Built in a new...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Roanoke Times

2015 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota Tacoma Base

Clean CARFAX. Gray 2015 Toyota Tacoma 4WD 2.7L I4 DOHC 16V 4WD. * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS), Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS), Vehicle Dependability Study * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * 2015 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.
BUYING CARS
AutoGuide.com

Best Mazda CX-5 Accessories

The Mazda CX-5 comes with an impressive list of standard features for an affordable sport utility vehicle. In addition to the standard and optional features, the automaker offers a variety of Mazda CX-5 accessories that make it a better vehicle for each individual owner, but there are some things that you can’t get from the dealership. Of course, if you buy your Mazda SUV from a private buyer, you cannot add accessories to the final bill and that is why the automaker aftermarket is such a thriving industry.
CARS
pinalcentral.com

Haire: Toyota Venza hybrid, Mazda CX-9

The small Toyota RAV hybrid has been a popular seller. The new Venza hybrid SUV is based on the same platform and drive train. The difference is the latter looks larger on the outside, has fancier styling and costs a bit more. Curiously, there is less cargo room claimed on the inside, 26 cubic feet vs. 30. In the real world, we found the passenger seating to be roomier regardless.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Mazda Is Ready To Tackle The Wilderness With Rugged 2023 CX-50

Mazda today took the wraps off of the brand new 2023 CX-50 SUV. The rugged-looking off-roader is Mazda’s attempt at a rugged off-roader that doesn’t sacrifice too much on-road performance in the pursuit of capabilty. Set to be built at Mazda and Toyota’s joint plant in Huntsville, Alabama, with production...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Truth About Cars

Another Zoomy Crossover: Meet the Rugged Mazda CX-50

The Los Angeles Auto Show is this week — yes, it’s actually happening, as of this writing, and this author is boarding a flight for Cali tomorrow — and one of the vehicles that had been teased in advance of the show was the Mazda CX-50. Your humble scribe was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Mazda CX-50 is a compact crossover with rugged looks, standard AWD

Mazda late on Monday provided a first look at the 2023 CX-50, a compact crossover the automaker said is aimed at outdoor enthusiasts and other lifestyle-oriented buyers. Mazda is holding back detailed specifications until closer to the market launch next spring, but we know the CX-50 will come with standard all-wheel drive and initially be offered with the choice of a 2.5-liter inline-4 or 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4. In each case a 6-speed automatic will be standard.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

All-New CX-50 Will Help Mazda DOUBLE Sales In America

The Mazda CX-50 will make its highly-anticipated debut later today, and the Japanese manufacturer has high hopes for this new SUV. In an interview with Automotive News, Mazda's CEO shared his hopes for the new crossover. "We have developed the car in line with requests from North American customers, so we have high expectations for the CX-50," said Akira Marumoto. By focusing on North American demands, Mazda hopes to add 150,000 sales to its existing tally of 130,000 units sold this year so far. Mazda will also go further than that, launching a total of five new SUVs and an EV platform.
CARS
Autoblog

2023 Mazda CX-50 revealed as outdoorsy compact SUV with upcoming hybrid

Mazda has announced a whole expanded line-up of fresh SUVs coming in the next few years, and the first of them has finally been revealed. The 2023 Mazda CX-50 will fill a slot above the CX-30 with a size similar to the CX-5. And it will have a number of interesting features, including an upcoming hybrid powertrain.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy